Stéphane Philippart Contributor

Once a developer, always a developer! Java developer for many years, I have the joy of knowing JDK 1.1, JEE, Struts, ... and now Spring, Quarkus, (core, boot, batch), Angular, Groovy, Golang, ... For more than ten years I was a Software Architect, a job that allowed me to face many problems inherent to the complex information systems in large groups. I also had other lives, notably in automation and delivery with the implementation of CI/CD chains based on Jenkins pipelines. I particularly like sharing and relationships with developers and I became a Developer Relation at OVHcloud. This new adventure allows me to continue to use technologies that I like such as Kubernetes or AI for example but also to continue to learn and discover a lot of new things. All the while keeping in mind one of my main motivations as a Developer Relation: making developers happy. Always sharing, I am the co-creator of the TADx Meetup in Tours, allowing discovery and sharing around different tech topics.