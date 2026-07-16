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Stéphane Philippart

Stéphane Philippart

Contributor

Once a developer, always a developer! Java developer for many years, I have the joy of knowing JDK 1.1, JEE, Struts, ... and now Spring, Quarkus, (core, boot, batch), Angular, Groovy, Golang, ... For more than ten years I was a Software Architect, a job that allowed me to face many problems inherent to the complex information systems in large groups. I also had other lives, notably in automation and delivery with the implementation of CI/CD chains based on Jenkins pipelines. I particularly like sharing and relationships with developers and I became a Developer Relation at OVHcloud. This new adventure allows me to continue to use technologies that I like such as Kubernetes or AI for example but also to continue to learn and discover a lot of new things. All the while keeping in mind one of my main motivations as a Developer Relation: making developers happy. Always sharing, I am the co-creator of the TADx Meetup in Tours, allowing discovery and sharing around different tech topics.

Articles from Stéphane Philippart

Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services

Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart25/07/2025
Use Kilo Code with AI Endpoints and VSCode

Use Kilo Code with AI Endpoints and VSCode

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/06/2025
Model Context Protocol (MCP) with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Model Context Protocol (MCP) with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart27/06/2025
Using Function Calling with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Using Function Calling with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart24/06/2025
Using Structured Output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Using Structured Output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart23/05/2025
Release of DeepSeek-R1 on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Release of DeepSeek-R1 on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart31/01/2025
Create a code assistant with Continue and AI Endpoints

Create a code assistant with Continue and AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart16/09/2024
RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart21/08/2024
Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart05/07/2024