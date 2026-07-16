Use Kilo Code with AI Endpoints and VSCode

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post.

You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints.

In a previous blog post we explained how to use Continue with VSCode to create a code assistant with AI Endpoints.

In this blog post, we will explain how to use Kilo Code with VSCode to create a powerful coder companion! If you need more information about Kilo Code, please check out the official Kilo Code documentation.

How to use AI Endpoints with Kilo Code?

The first thing is to install the extension in your VSCode. See the official documentation to see how to do that.

Once the extension is installed, you need to configure an external provider. To do this choose OVHcloud AI Endpoints in the Providers tab.

Here is the values for the Kilo Code parameters to set to use it with AI Endpoints:

- API Provider: OVHcloud AI Endpoints

- API Key: ... your API Key 😇

- Model: One of the available models, for instance Qwen2.5-Coder-32B-Instruct (this is one of our coder model at the time I wrote the blog post, fell free to take another available model)



And that's all, you can enjoy the power of Kilo Code with AI Endpoints! 🚀