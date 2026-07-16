OVHcloud Blog

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Latest articles
Platform Engineering for AI: Does Your Kubernetes Platform Scale?
GeneralElena Luoto, Maxime Lehmann 20/07/2026
CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines
OVHcloud Product NewsJulien Levrard20/07/2026
Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works
OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Omar Abi issa, Adnan Patka12/07/2026
OVHcloud announces 2025 Startup Program award winners at London Summit
OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski07/07/2026
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience
OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026
How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers
OVHcloud EducationElena Luoto, Charles Denechere02/07/2026
Discovering Docker Agent with AI Endpoints
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart02/07/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - June 2026
Tech bitesStéphane Philippart30/06/2026