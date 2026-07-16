Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

If you run stateful applications on Kubernetes, one common challenge is providing shared persistent storage that can be accessed by multiple workloads. While Kubernetes Persistent Volumes usually rely on block storage with ReadWriteOnce access, some applications require shared filesystem access with ReadWriteMany ( RWX ) capabilities. OVHcloud File Storage provides managed NFS shares that can be dynamically consumed by Kubernetes workloads through the Manila CSI driver. In this blog post, we will see how to integrate OVHcloud File Storage with OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) using Manila CSI and test RWX storage capabilities. OVHcloud File Storage

OVHcloud Public Cloud File Storage is a fully managed shared file storage service designed for cloud-native workloads running on Public Cloud instances and Kubernetes clusters. Built on OpenStack Manila, it provides shared NFSv3 volumes that can be mounted simultaneously by multiple clients, making it an ideal solution for applications requiring ReadWriteMany ( RWX ) access. Volumes can be provisioned from 150 GiB up to 10 TiB, with predictable, linear performance that scales with the allocated capacity. Because the service is fully managed, you don't need to deploy or maintain your own NFS server. File Storage integrates with the OVHcloud platform through the Control Panel, API, CLI, Terraform provider, and Kubernetes via the Manila CSI driver, allowing shared volumes to be dynamically provisioned directly from your cluster. Why use Manila CSI? The Kubernetes Container Storage Interface (CSI) provides a standard mechanism for exposing external storage systems to Kubernetes. Instead of manually creating NFS mounts and PersistentVolumes, the Manila CSI driver allows Kubernetes to dynamically create and manage file shares using Kubernetes resources such as StorageClasses (SC), PersistentVolumeClaims (PVC) and PersistentVolumes (PV). Prerequisites Before starting, you need: An OVHcloud Public Cloud project

An OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) cluster that is connected to a private network

Terraform CLI installed

kubectl CLI installed Deploying Manila CSI step by step: let’s do it! We already have a MKS cluster, in EU-WEST-PAR region, running inside a private network and a subnet. In this blog post we will: create a Public Cloud user for the Manila CSI driver

for the Manila CSI driver install the CSI NFS driver

install the Manila CSI driver

deploy a Secret for Manila CSI that allows the Manila CSI driver to authenticate against OpenStack and manage Manila resources in your cluster

for Manila CSI that allows the Manila CSI driver to authenticate against OpenStack and manage Manila resources in your cluster create a file shared network

deploy a ConfigMap to configure the Manila CSI driver

to configure the Manila CSI driver deploy the csi-manila-nfs StorageClass to enable the Manila CSI driver to dynamically create Manila shares and use them as Kubernetes volumes We will use Terraform to deploy this architecture easily. Create a provider.tf file and fill it with the information:

bash Copy terraform { required_providers { helm = { source = "hashicorp/helm" } kubectl = { source = "alekc/kubectl" version = "2.1.6" } ovh = { source = "ovh/ovh" } } } provider "helm" { kubernetes = { host = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].host client_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_certificate) client_key = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_key) cluster_ca_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].cluster_ca_certificate) } } provider "kubectl" { host = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].host client_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_certificate) client_key = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_key) cluster_ca_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].cluster_ca_certificate) load_config_file = false }

Set the environment variables, for the OVHcloud Terraform provider, with your credentials:

bash Copy # OVHcloud provider needed keys export OVH_ENDPOINT="ovh-eu" export OVH_APPLICATION_KEY="xxx" export OVH_APPLICATION_SECRET="xxx" export OVH_CONSUMER_KEY="xxx" export OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE="xxx"

Create a variables.tf.template file and fill it with these information:

bash Copy variable "service_name" { default = "$OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE" } variable "mks_cluster_id" { default = "<your_mks_cluster_id>" }

⚠️ In the file, replace the MKS ID with your existing MKS cluster ID information. Replace the value of the OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE environment variable in the variables.tf file:

bash Copy envsubst < variables.tf.template > variables.tf

Create a nfs_share.tf file and fill it with these information:

markdown Copy data "ovh_cloud_project_kube" "mks_cluster" { service_name = var.service_name kube_id = var.mks_cluster_id } data "ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet" "mks_cluster_subnet" { service_name = var.service_name network_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.private_network_id id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.nodes_subnet_id } # CSI Manila module "csi_manila" { source = "git::https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-examples.git//containers-orchestration/managed-kubernetes/install-csi-manila/modules/ovhcloud/csi_manila?ref=v1.5.0" service_name = var.service_name region = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.region share_network_name = "${data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.name}-share-network" network_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.private_network_id subnet_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.nodes_subnet_id subnet_cidr = data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet.cidr } output "manila-user" { value = module.csi_manila.manila-user }

💡In this Terraform file we are using an existing csi_manila Terraform module hosted in the OVHcloud Public Cloud Examples GitHub repository. The Terraform configuration is ready. Let’s init it:

bash Copy terraform init

The output should be like this:

bash Copy $ terraform init Initializing the backend... Initializing modules... Downloading git::https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-examples.git?ref=v1.5.0 for csi_manila... - csi_manila in .terraform/modules/csi_manila/containers-orchestration/managed-kubernetes/install-csi-manila/modules/ovhcloud/csi_manila Initializing provider plugins... - Reusing previous version of hashicorp/helm from the dependency lock file - Reusing previous version of alekc/kubectl from the dependency lock file - Reusing previous version of ovh/ovh from the dependency lock file - Installing hashicorp/helm v3.2.0... - Installed hashicorp/helm v3.2.0 (signed by HashiCorp) - Installing alekc/kubectl v2.1.6... - Installed alekc/kubectl v2.1.6 (self-signed, key ID 772FB27A86DAFCE7) - Installing ovh/ovh v2.16.1... - Installed ovh/ovh v2.16.1 (signed by a HashiCorp partner, key ID F56D1A6CBDAAADA5) Partner and community providers are signed by their developers. If you'd like to know more about provider signing, you can read about it here: https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/cli/plugins/signing Terraform has been successfully initialized! You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands should now work. If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform, rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other commands will detect it and remind you to do so if necessary.

Apply it:

bash Copy terraform apply

The output should be like this:

bash Copy $ terraform apply data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Reading... data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Reading... data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: # module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs will be created + resource "helm_release" "csi-driver-nfs" { + atomic = false + chart = "csi-driver-nfs" + cleanup_on_fail = false + create_namespace = false + dependency_update = false + disable_crd_hooks = false + disable_openapi_validation = false + disable_webhooks = false + force_update = false + id = (known after apply) + lint = false + max_history = 0 + metadata = (known after apply) + name = "csi-driver-nfs" + namespace = "kube-system" + pass_credentials = false + recreate_pods = false + render_subchart_notes = true + replace = false + repository = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes-csi/csi-driver-nfs/master/charts" + reset_values = false + reuse_values = false + set_wo = (write-only attribute) + skip_crds = false + status = "deployed" + take_ownership = false + timeout = 300 + upgrade_install = false + verify = false + version = "4.13.4" + wait = true + wait_for_jobs = false } # module.csi_manila.helm_release.openstack-manila-csi will be created + resource "helm_release" "openstack-manila-csi" { + atomic = false + chart = "openstack-manila-csi" + cleanup_on_fail = false + create_namespace = false + dependency_update = false + disable_crd_hooks = false + disable_openapi_validation = false + disable_webhooks = false + force_update = false + id = (known after apply) + lint = false + max_history = 0 + metadata = (known after apply) + name = "openstack-manila-csi" + namespace = "kube-system" + pass_credentials = false + recreate_pods = false + render_subchart_notes = true + replace = false + repository = "https://kubernetes.github.io/cloud-provider-openstack" + reset_values = false + reuse_values = false + set_wo = (write-only attribute) + skip_crds = false + status = "deployed" + take_ownership = false + timeout = 300 + upgrade_install = false + verify = false + version = "2.36.0" + wait = true + wait_for_jobs = false } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "csi-manila-secrets" { + api_version = (known after apply) + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = (known after apply) + namespace = (known after apply) + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply) + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "manila-runtime-configmap" { + api_version = "v1" + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = "ConfigMap" + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = "manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm" + namespace = "default" + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = <<-EOT apiVersion: v1 data: runtimeconfig.json: | { "nfs": { "matchExportLocationAddress": "10.1.0.0/16" } } kind: ConfigMap metadata: annotations: meta.helm.sh/release-name: manila-csi meta.helm.sh/release-namespace: default labels: app.kubernetes.io/managed-by: Helm name: manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm namespace: default EOT + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "storage-class" { + api_version = (known after apply) + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = (known after apply) + namespace = (known after apply) + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply) + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user will be created + resource "ovh_cloud_project_user" "manila-user" { + creation_date = (known after apply) + description = "User for the Manila CSI driver" + id = (known after apply) + openstack_rc = (known after apply) + password = (sensitive value) + role_name = "share_operator" + roles = (known after apply) + service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" + status = (known after apply) + username = (known after apply) } # module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork will be created + resource "ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network" "sharenetwork" { + checksum = (known after apply) + created_at = (known after apply) + current_state = (known after apply) + description = (known after apply) + id = (known after apply) + name = "mks_standard_3az-share-network" + network_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx" + region = "EU-WEST-PAR" + resource_status = (known after apply) + service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" + subnet_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx" + updated_at = (known after apply) } Plan: 7 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Changes to Outputs: + manila-user = (known after apply) Do you want to perform these actions? Terraform will perform the actions described above. Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve. Enter a value: yes module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creation complete after 0s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/configmaps/manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm] module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creation complete after 12s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creation complete after 13s [id=718526] module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creation complete after 1s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/secrets/csi-manila-secrets] ...

Let's create dynamically File Storage on Kubernetes Now, in your Kubernetes cluster, create a pvc.yaml file witht this content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: nfs-share-fs-pvc spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 150Gi storageClassName: csi-manila-nfs

Apply this Persistent Volume Claim (PVC), thanks to that Kubernetes users can request shared storage:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f pvc.yaml

Check the status of the PVC:

bash Copy kubectl get pvc nfs-share-fs-pvc

Wait until the status of the PVC changes to Bound. You should have an output like this:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pvc nfs-share-fs-pvc NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS AGE nfs-share-fs-pvc Bound pvc-af1349b7-eb51-43ac-b0f0-94d0e8139c57 150Gi RWX csi-manila-nfs <unset> 3h48m

Create a deploy.yaml file and fill it with this content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: nginx-deployment labels: app: nginx spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: nginx template: metadata: labels: app: nginx spec: volumes: - name: nfs-share-fs-pvc persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: nfs-share-fs-pvc containers: - name: nginx image: nginx ports: - containerPort: 80 name: "http-server" volumeMounts: - mountPath: "/usr/share/nginx/html" name: nfs-share-fs-pvc

Apply this deployment with one pod that has a volume attached to nfs-share-fs-pvc:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f deploy.yaml

Verify that the pod is running:

bash Copy kubectl get pod

You should have an output like this:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pod NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-svpzf 1/1 Running 0 6m

Verify that you can scale the deployment (multi-attach volume):

bash Copy kubectl scale deploy/nginx-deployment --replicas=2

Check another pod is running:

bash Copy kubectl get pod

You should have an output like this:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pod NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-867bq 1/1 Running 0 3m nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-svpzf 1/1 Running 0 9m

To verify RWX functionality, connect to one pod and create a file in the mounted directory (e.g., /usr/share/nginx/html).

bash Copy MY_POD=$(kubectl get po -o name | sed -n '1p') echo $MY_POD #Create a file in the pod number 1 kubectl exec $MY_POD -it -- touch /usr/share/nginx/html/index.html

Then connect to the second pod and confirm the file is visible:

bash Copy MY_POD_2=$(kubectl get po -o name | sed -n '2p') echo $MY_POD_2 #Display it in the pod number two kubectl exec $MY_POD_2 -it -- ls -alrt /usr/share/nginx/html/

You should have an output like this:

bash Copy $ kubectl exec $MY_POD_2 -it -- ls -alrt /usr/share/nginx/html/ total 24 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Jul 14 01:22 .. drwx------ 2 root root 16384 Jul 15 09:18 lost+found drwxrwxrwx 3 root root 4096 Jul 15 09:32 . -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Jul 15 13:09 index.html