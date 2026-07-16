Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
If you run stateful applications on Kubernetes, one common challenge is providing shared persistent storage that can be accessed by multiple workloads.
While Kubernetes Persistent Volumes usually rely on block storage with
ReadWriteOnce access, some applications require shared filesystem access with
ReadWriteMany (
RWX) capabilities.
OVHcloud File Storage provides managed NFS shares that can be dynamically consumed by Kubernetes workloads through the Manila CSI driver.
In this blog post, we will see how to integrate OVHcloud File Storage with OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) using Manila CSI and test RWX storage capabilities.
OVHcloud File Storage
OVHcloud Public Cloud File Storage is a fully managed shared file storage service designed for cloud-native workloads running on Public Cloud instances and Kubernetes clusters.
Built on OpenStack Manila, it provides shared NFSv3 volumes that can be mounted simultaneously by multiple clients, making it an ideal solution for applications requiring
ReadWriteMany (
RWX) access. Volumes can be provisioned from 150 GiB up to 10 TiB, with predictable, linear performance that scales with the allocated capacity.
Because the service is fully managed, you don't need to deploy or maintain your own NFS server. File Storage integrates with the OVHcloud platform through the Control Panel, API, CLI, Terraform provider, and Kubernetes via the Manila CSI driver, allowing shared volumes to be dynamically provisioned directly from your cluster.
Why use Manila CSI?
The Kubernetes Container Storage Interface (CSI) provides a standard mechanism for exposing external storage systems to Kubernetes.
Instead of manually creating NFS mounts and PersistentVolumes, the Manila CSI driver allows Kubernetes to dynamically create and manage file shares using Kubernetes resources such as StorageClasses (SC), PersistentVolumeClaims (PVC) and PersistentVolumes (PV).
Prerequisites
Before starting, you need:
- An OVHcloud Public Cloud project
- An OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) cluster that is connected to a private network
- Terraform CLI installed
- kubectl CLI installed
Deploying Manila CSI step by step: let’s do it!
We already have a MKS cluster, in EU-WEST-PAR region, running inside a private network and a subnet. In this blog post we will:
- create a Public Cloud user for the Manila CSI driver
- install the CSI NFS driver
- install the Manila CSI driver
- deploy a Secret for Manila CSI that allows the Manila CSI driver to authenticate against OpenStack and manage Manila resources in your cluster
- create a file shared network
- deploy a ConfigMap to configure the Manila CSI driver
- deploy the csi-manila-nfs StorageClass to enable the Manila CSI driver to dynamically create Manila shares and use them as Kubernetes volumes
We will use Terraform to deploy this architecture easily.
Create a provider.tf file and fill it with the information:
terraform {
required_providers {
helm = {
source = "hashicorp/helm"
}
kubectl = {
source = "alekc/kubectl"
version = "2.1.6"
}
ovh = {
source = "ovh/ovh"
}
}
}
provider "helm" {
kubernetes = {
host = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].host
client_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_certificate)
client_key = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_key)
cluster_ca_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].cluster_ca_certificate)
}
}
provider "kubectl" {
host = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].host
client_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_certificate)
client_key = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].client_key)
cluster_ca_certificate = base64decode(data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.kubeconfig_attributes[0].cluster_ca_certificate)
load_config_file = false
}
Set the environment variables, for the OVHcloud Terraform provider, with your credentials:
# OVHcloud provider needed keys
export OVH_ENDPOINT="ovh-eu"
export OVH_APPLICATION_KEY="xxx"
export OVH_APPLICATION_SECRET="xxx"
export OVH_CONSUMER_KEY="xxx"
export OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE="xxx"
Create a variables.tf.template file and fill it with these information:
variable "service_name" {
default = "$OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE"
}
variable "mks_cluster_id" {
default = "<your_mks_cluster_id>"
}
⚠️ In the file, replace the MKS ID with your existing MKS cluster ID information.
Replace the value of the OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE environment variable in the variables.tf file:
envsubst < variables.tf.template > variables.tf
Create a nfs_share.tf file and fill it with these information:
data "ovh_cloud_project_kube" "mks_cluster" {
service_name = var.service_name
kube_id = var.mks_cluster_id
}
data "ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet" "mks_cluster_subnet" {
service_name = var.service_name
network_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.private_network_id
id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.nodes_subnet_id
}
# CSI Manila
module "csi_manila" {
source = "git::https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-examples.git//containers-orchestration/managed-kubernetes/install-csi-manila/modules/ovhcloud/csi_manila?ref=v1.5.0"
service_name = var.service_name
region = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.region
share_network_name = "${data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.name}-share-network"
network_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.private_network_id
subnet_id = data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster.nodes_subnet_id
subnet_cidr = data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet.cidr
}
output "manila-user" {
value = module.csi_manila.manila-user
}
💡In this Terraform file we are using an existing csi_manila Terraform module hosted in the OVHcloud Public Cloud Examples GitHub repository.
The Terraform configuration is ready. Let’s init it:
terraform init
The output should be like this:
$ terraform init
Initializing the backend...
Initializing modules...
Downloading git::https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-examples.git?ref=v1.5.0 for csi_manila...
- csi_manila in .terraform/modules/csi_manila/containers-orchestration/managed-kubernetes/install-csi-manila/modules/ovhcloud/csi_manila
Initializing provider plugins...
- Reusing previous version of hashicorp/helm from the dependency lock file
- Reusing previous version of alekc/kubectl from the dependency lock file
- Reusing previous version of ovh/ovh from the dependency lock file
- Installing hashicorp/helm v3.2.0...
- Installed hashicorp/helm v3.2.0 (signed by HashiCorp)
- Installing alekc/kubectl v2.1.6...
- Installed alekc/kubectl v2.1.6 (self-signed, key ID 772FB27A86DAFCE7)
- Installing ovh/ovh v2.16.1...
- Installed ovh/ovh v2.16.1 (signed by a HashiCorp partner, key ID F56D1A6CBDAAADA5)
Partner and community providers are signed by their developers.
If you'd like to know more about provider signing, you can read about it here:
https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/cli/plugins/signing
Terraform has been successfully initialized!
You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see
any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands
should now work.
If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform,
rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other
commands will detect it and remind you to do so if necessary.
Apply it:
terraform apply
The output should be like this:
$ terraform apply
data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Reading...
data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx]
data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Reading...
data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx]
Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols:
+ create
Terraform will perform the following actions:
# module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs will be created
+ resource "helm_release" "csi-driver-nfs" {
+ atomic = false
+ chart = "csi-driver-nfs"
+ cleanup_on_fail = false
+ create_namespace = false
+ dependency_update = false
+ disable_crd_hooks = false
+ disable_openapi_validation = false
+ disable_webhooks = false
+ force_update = false
+ id = (known after apply)
+ lint = false
+ max_history = 0
+ metadata = (known after apply)
+ name = "csi-driver-nfs"
+ namespace = "kube-system"
+ pass_credentials = false
+ recreate_pods = false
+ render_subchart_notes = true
+ replace = false
+ repository = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes-csi/csi-driver-nfs/master/charts"
+ reset_values = false
+ reuse_values = false
+ set_wo = (write-only attribute)
+ skip_crds = false
+ status = "deployed"
+ take_ownership = false
+ timeout = 300
+ upgrade_install = false
+ verify = false
+ version = "4.13.4"
+ wait = true
+ wait_for_jobs = false
}
# module.csi_manila.helm_release.openstack-manila-csi will be created
+ resource "helm_release" "openstack-manila-csi" {
+ atomic = false
+ chart = "openstack-manila-csi"
+ cleanup_on_fail = false
+ create_namespace = false
+ dependency_update = false
+ disable_crd_hooks = false
+ disable_openapi_validation = false
+ disable_webhooks = false
+ force_update = false
+ id = (known after apply)
+ lint = false
+ max_history = 0
+ metadata = (known after apply)
+ name = "openstack-manila-csi"
+ namespace = "kube-system"
+ pass_credentials = false
+ recreate_pods = false
+ render_subchart_notes = true
+ replace = false
+ repository = "https://kubernetes.github.io/cloud-provider-openstack"
+ reset_values = false
+ reuse_values = false
+ set_wo = (write-only attribute)
+ skip_crds = false
+ status = "deployed"
+ take_ownership = false
+ timeout = 300
+ upgrade_install = false
+ verify = false
+ version = "2.36.0"
+ wait = true
+ wait_for_jobs = false
}
# module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets will be created
+ resource "kubectl_manifest" "csi-manila-secrets" {
+ api_version = (known after apply)
+ apply_only = false
+ field_manager = "kubectl"
+ force_conflicts = false
+ force_new = false
+ id = (known after apply)
+ kind = (known after apply)
+ live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value)
+ live_uid = (known after apply)
+ name = (known after apply)
+ namespace = (known after apply)
+ server_side_apply = false
+ uid = (known after apply)
+ validate_schema = true
+ wait_for_rollout = true
+ yaml_body = (sensitive value)
+ yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply)
+ yaml_incluster = (sensitive value)
}
# module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap will be created
+ resource "kubectl_manifest" "manila-runtime-configmap" {
+ api_version = "v1"
+ apply_only = false
+ field_manager = "kubectl"
+ force_conflicts = false
+ force_new = false
+ id = (known after apply)
+ kind = "ConfigMap"
+ live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value)
+ live_uid = (known after apply)
+ name = "manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm"
+ namespace = "default"
+ server_side_apply = false
+ uid = (known after apply)
+ validate_schema = true
+ wait_for_rollout = true
+ yaml_body = (sensitive value)
+ yaml_body_parsed = <<-EOT
apiVersion: v1
data:
runtimeconfig.json: |
{
"nfs": {
"matchExportLocationAddress": "10.1.0.0/16"
}
}
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
annotations:
meta.helm.sh/release-name: manila-csi
meta.helm.sh/release-namespace: default
labels:
app.kubernetes.io/managed-by: Helm
name: manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm
namespace: default
EOT
+ yaml_incluster = (sensitive value)
}
# module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class will be created
+ resource "kubectl_manifest" "storage-class" {
+ api_version = (known after apply)
+ apply_only = false
+ field_manager = "kubectl"
+ force_conflicts = false
+ force_new = false
+ id = (known after apply)
+ kind = (known after apply)
+ live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value)
+ live_uid = (known after apply)
+ name = (known after apply)
+ namespace = (known after apply)
+ server_side_apply = false
+ uid = (known after apply)
+ validate_schema = true
+ wait_for_rollout = true
+ yaml_body = (sensitive value)
+ yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply)
+ yaml_incluster = (sensitive value)
}
# module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user will be created
+ resource "ovh_cloud_project_user" "manila-user" {
+ creation_date = (known after apply)
+ description = "User for the Manila CSI driver"
+ id = (known after apply)
+ openstack_rc = (known after apply)
+ password = (sensitive value)
+ role_name = "share_operator"
+ roles = (known after apply)
+ service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
+ status = (known after apply)
+ username = (known after apply)
}
# module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork will be created
+ resource "ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network" "sharenetwork" {
+ checksum = (known after apply)
+ created_at = (known after apply)
+ current_state = (known after apply)
+ description = (known after apply)
+ id = (known after apply)
+ name = "mks_standard_3az-share-network"
+ network_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx"
+ region = "EU-WEST-PAR"
+ resource_status = (known after apply)
+ service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
+ subnet_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx"
+ updated_at = (known after apply)
}
Plan: 7 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.
Changes to Outputs:
+ manila-user = (known after apply)
Do you want to perform these actions?
Terraform will perform the actions described above.
Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve.
Enter a value: yes
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creating...
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creating...
module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creating...
module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creation complete after 0s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/configmaps/manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm]
module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs: Creating...
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed]
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed]
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creation complete after 12s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx]
module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class: Creating...
module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creation complete after 13s [id=718526]
module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creating...
module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creation complete after 1s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/secrets/csi-manila-secrets]
...
Let's create dynamically File Storage on Kubernetes
Now, in your Kubernetes cluster, create a pvc.yaml file witht this content:
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: nfs-share-fs-pvc
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 150Gi
storageClassName: csi-manila-nfs
Apply this Persistent Volume Claim (PVC), thanks to that Kubernetes users can request shared storage:
kubectl apply -f pvc.yaml
Check the status of the PVC:
kubectl get pvc nfs-share-fs-pvc
Wait until the status of the PVC changes to Bound.
You should have an output like this:
$ kubectl get pvc nfs-share-fs-pvc
NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS AGE
nfs-share-fs-pvc Bound pvc-af1349b7-eb51-43ac-b0f0-94d0e8139c57 150Gi RWX csi-manila-nfs <unset> 3h48m
Create a deploy.yaml file and fill it with this content:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: nginx-deployment
labels:
app: nginx
spec:
replicas: 1
selector:
matchLabels:
app: nginx
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: nginx
spec:
volumes:
- name: nfs-share-fs-pvc
persistentVolumeClaim:
claimName: nfs-share-fs-pvc
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx
ports:
- containerPort: 80
name: "http-server"
volumeMounts:
- mountPath: "/usr/share/nginx/html"
name: nfs-share-fs-pvc
Apply this deployment with one pod that has a volume attached to nfs-share-fs-pvc:
kubectl apply -f deploy.yaml
Verify that the pod is running:
kubectl get pod
You should have an output like this:
$ kubectl get pod
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-svpzf 1/1 Running 0 6m
Verify that you can scale the deployment (multi-attach volume):
kubectl scale deploy/nginx-deployment --replicas=2
Check another pod is running:
kubectl get pod
You should have an output like this:
$ kubectl get pod
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-867bq 1/1 Running 0 3m
nginx-deployment-6cbf9b898c-svpzf 1/1 Running 0 9m
To verify RWX functionality, connect to one pod and create a file in the mounted directory (e.g., /usr/share/nginx/html).
MY_POD=$(kubectl get po -o name | sed -n '1p')
echo $MY_POD
#Create a file in the pod number 1
kubectl exec $MY_POD -it -- touch /usr/share/nginx/html/index.html
Then connect to the second pod and confirm the file is visible:
MY_POD_2=$(kubectl get po -o name | sed -n '2p')
echo $MY_POD_2
#Display it in the pod number two
kubectl exec $MY_POD_2 -it -- ls -alrt /usr/share/nginx/html/
You should have an output like this:
$ kubectl exec $MY_POD_2 -it -- ls -alrt /usr/share/nginx/html/
total 24
drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Jul 14 01:22 ..
drwx------ 2 root root 16384 Jul 15 09:18 lost+found
drwxrwxrwx 3 root root 4096 Jul 15 09:32 .
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Jul 15 13:09 index.html
Now your Manila share exposed through NFS is functioning the way you want! 🎉
Conclusion
In this blog post we showed that using Manila CSI with OVHcloud File Storage makes it possible to provide Kubernetes applications with dynamically provisioned shared storage.
We recommend you also take a look at our Cloud Roadmap & Changelog for an overview of all the coming features for OVHcloud Public Cloud products.