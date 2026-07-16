Articles from Aurélie Vache
Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache22/06/2026
Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache15/06/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026
Tech bitesStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache27/05/2026
Devoxx France 2026: feedback and highlights
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2026
Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/05/2026
Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431): How to Rapidly Protect OVHcloud MKS Clusters from the Linux Kernel Zero-Day
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache30/04/2026
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel29/04/2026
Discover the External Secret Operator (ESO) OVHcloud Provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets 🎉
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache14/04/2026