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Aurélie Vache

Aurélie Vache

Contributor

Developer Advocate at OVHcloud, specialized in Cloud Native, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) & Developer eXperience (DX). She is recognized as a Docker Captain, CNCF ambassador, GDE & Women techmakers Ambassador. She has been working as a Developer and Ops for over 20 years. Cloud enthusiast and advocates DevOps/Cloud/Golang best practices. Technical writer, a sketchnoter and a speaker at international conferences. Book author, she created a new visual way for people to learn and understand Cloud technologies: "Understanding Kubernetes / Docker / Istio in a visual way" in sketchnotes, books and videos.

Articles from Aurélie Vache

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache16/07/2026
Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache22/06/2026
Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage

Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache15/06/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache27/05/2026
Devoxx France 2026: feedback and highlights

Devoxx France 2026: feedback and highlights

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2026
Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/05/2026
Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431): How to Rapidly Protect OVHcloud MKS Clusters from the Linux Kernel Zero-Day

Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431): How to Rapidly Protect OVHcloud MKS Clusters from the Linux Kernel Zero-Day

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache30/04/2026
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel29/04/2026
Discover the External Secret Operator (ESO) OVHcloud Provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets 🎉

Discover the External Secret Operator (ESO) OVHcloud Provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets 🎉

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache14/04/2026