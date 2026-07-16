Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

If you find yourself in need of shared persistent storage for applications running on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS), then OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI offers you a practical way to provision and manage it. This blog post explains how to create and connect OVHcloud EFS to your MKS cluster using Trident CSI, so you can dynamically provision persistent storage for Kubernetes workloads. OVHcloud Enterprise File System (EFS)

EFS is a high-performance, fully managed file storage solution powered by NetApp ONTAP in an active-active architecture. It is designed for enterprise workloads requiring high availability, predictable performance, and seamless integration with cloud-native environments. The service is available in multiple regions, including Roubaix, Gravelines, Strasbourg, Limbourg, and Beauharnois, with a strong SLA of 99.99% uptime. Storage capacity ranges from 50 GB up to 29 TB. EFS delivers guaranteed performance with 4,000 IOPS and 64 MB/s throughput per TiB, scaling linearly with volume size thanks to NVMe SSD infrastructure. Built for modern infrastructures, EFS integrates natively with Kubernetes via Trident CSI (compatible with MKS) and supports ReadWriteMany (RWX) access. It operates within a single availability zone (1AZ) and provides low-latency NFS storage over OVHcloud’s secure vRack network, ensuring strong security and compliance. NetApp Trident CSI

Trident is an open-source, fully supported storage orchestration project maintained by NetApp. It is designed to help Kubernetes applications consume persistent storage using standard interfaces such as the Container Storage Interface (CSI). Trident runs directly inside Kubernetes clusters as a set of Pods and enables dynamic provisioning and management of storage for containerized workloads. It allows applications to easily access persistent storage from NetApp’s ecosystem, including ONTAP systems (like the OVHcloud EFS). Let's do it! EFS creation We already have a MKS cluster, in GRA11 region, running inside a private network and a subnet, with a gateway.

We also already have a vRack and our Public Cloud Project attached to this vRack.

So in this blog post we will only create a new EFS in eu-west-rbx region, attached to a vRackServices, inside the same subnet that our existing MKS cluster. Here you can see the architecture of all the services:

⚠️ EFS and MKS regions may differ; be aware that latency between different regions may impact your storage workloads performance. It's highly recommended to keep your storage and compute as close as possible. We will deploy the EFS in eu-west-rbx instead of in eu-west-gra region to show you that it is possible. To deploy the EFS, we will use the Terraform OVHcloud EFS module. The module we will use can deploy all the components necessary to use EFS with a MKS cluster (like you can see in the schema). But in this blog post we will assume that we already deployed: a vRack

a Private Network

a Private Subnet

a Gateway

a MKS cluster So using the Terraform module we will fill the existing resources information and ask Terraform to create: an OAuth2 credential

an IAM policy

an EFS

a vRack Services Let's deploy our components with Terraform! Create a provider.tf file and fill it with the information:

bash Copy terraform { required_providers { ovh = { source = "ovh/ovh" version = ">= 2.12.0" } null = { source = "hashicorp/null" version = ">= 3.0.0" } } required_version = ">= 1.7.0" } provider "ovh" { }

If you don't define the provider information inside this file, as was shown in this example, you can instead set the environment variables with your credentials:

bash Copy # OVHcloud provider needed keys export OVH_ENDPOINT="ovh-eu" export OVH_APPLICATION_KEY="xxx" export OVH_APPLICATION_SECRET="xxx" export OVH_CONSUMER_KEY="xxx" export OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE="xxx"

Create a variable.tf.template file and fill it with these information:

markdown Copy # Existing services variable "service_name" { default = "$OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE" } variable "vrack_id" { default = "pn-1234567" #ID of your existing vRack } variable "vlan_id" { default = "666" #ID of your VLAN } variable "private_network_id" { default = "d111cb65-1234-5678-9012-dac2e93b8944" #ID of your private network } variable "private_subnet_id" { default = "d8dc2469-1234-5678-9012-1f86551d3466" #ID of your subnet } variable "vrackservices_subnet_service_range_cidr" { default = "192.168.168.248/29" #CIDR of your private network } variable "private_subnet_cidr" { default = "192.168.168.0/24" #CIDR of your subnet } variable "mks_region" { default = "GRA11" #Region of your existing MKS cluster } variable "mks_cluster_id" { default = "7c3e1e6e-1234-5678-9012-4fb5a5b145e7" #ID of your existing MKS cluster } # Services to create variable "oauth2_client_name" { default = "efs-trident-client-example" } variable "oauth2_client_description" { default = "OAuth2 client for EFS Trident integration" } variable "iam_policy_name" { default = "efs-trident-policy-example" } variable "iam_policy_description" { default = "IAM policy for EFS Trident access" } variable "vrackservices_attach_to_efs" { description = "Whether to attach the EFS service endpoint to vRack Services. Set to false before destroying." type = bool default = true } variable "efs_region" { default = "eu-west-rbx" } variable "efs_name" { default = "my-efs-storage" } variable "efs_plan" { default = "enterprise-file-storage-premium-1tb" }

⚠️ In the file, replace the IDs, CIDR & MKS region with your existing resources information. Replace the value of the OVH_CLOUD_PROJECT_SERVICE environment variable in the variables.tf file:

bash Copy envsubst < variables.tf.template > variables.tf

Create a efs.tf file and fill it with the information:

bash Copy module "ovh_efs_trident" { source = "ovh/efs/ovh//modules/efs-trident" # OVH region for EFS and vRack Services region = var.efs_region # Public Cloud region for MKS and private network public_cloud_region = var.mks_region # VLAN ID must be the same for vRack Services and Public Cloud private network vlan_id = var.vlan_id # Set to false before destroying to detach endpoint first vrackservices_attach_to_efs = var.vrackservices_attach_to_efs # EFS creation storage_efs_name = var.efs_name storage_efs_plan_code = var.efs_plan # --- vRack --- create_vrack = false vrack_service_name = var.vrack_id # --- Cloud Project --- create_cloud_project = false cloud_project_id = var.service_name bind_vrack_to_cloud_project = false # Set to false if already bound # --- Private Network --- create_private_network = false private_network_id = var.private_network_id # --- Private Subnet --- create_private_subnet = false private_subnet_id = var.private_subnet_id # --- Gateway --- create_gateway = false # Set to false only if existing network has gateway # --- MKS Cluster --- create_mks_cluster = false mks_cluster_id = var.mks_cluster_id # mks-priv-gra11 create_node_pool = false # Set to false if using existing node pool # OAuth2 and IAM oauth2_client_name = var.oauth2_client_name oauth2_client_description = var.oauth2_client_description iam_policy_name = var.iam_policy_name iam_policy_description = var.iam_policy_description # Network (shared between vRack Services and Public Cloud) private_network_subnet_cidr = var.private_subnet_cidr vrackservices_subnet_service_range_cidr = var.vrackservices_subnet_service_range_cidr # EFS gets IPs here }

Create an output.tf file with the following content:

bash Copy output "client_id" { value = module.ovh_efs_trident.client_id } output "client_secret" { value = module.ovh_efs_trident.client_secret sensitive = true } output "efs_id" { value = module.ovh_efs_trident.efs_id }

The Terraform configuration is ready. Let's init it:

bash Copy terraform init

The output should be like this:

bash Copy $ terraform init Initializing the backend... Initializing modules... Initializing provider plugins... - Reusing previous version of hashicorp/null from the dependency lock file - Reusing previous version of ovh/ovh from the dependency lock file - Using previously-installed hashicorp/null v3.2.4 - Using previously-installed ovh/ovh v2.13.1 Terraform has been successfully initialized! You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands should now work. If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform, rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other commands will detect it and remind you to do so if necessary.

Apply it:

bash Copy terraform apply

The output should be like this:

bash Copy $ terraform apply module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_me.my_account: Reading... module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.existing[0]: Reading... module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_cloud_project.existing[0]: Reading... module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_me.my_account: Read complete after 1s [id=xx12345-ovh] module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_cloud_project.existing[0]: Read complete after 0s module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_order_cart.cart: Reading... module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_order_cart.cart: Read complete after 0s [id=d582ab7c-1234-5678-9012-4a6e702ea4c5] module.ovh_efs_trident.data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.existing[0]: Read complete after 5s [id=7c3e1e6e-1234-5678-9012-4fb5a5b145e7] Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: # module.ovh_efs_trident.null_resource.config_validation will be created + resource "null_resource" "config_validation" { + id = (known after apply) } # module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_iam_policy.iam_policy will be created + resource "ovh_iam_policy" "iam_policy" { + allow = [ + "storageNetApp:apiovh:get", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:serviceInfos/get", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/accessPath/get", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/acl/create", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/acl/delete", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/acl/get", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/create", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/delete", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/edit", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/extend", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/get", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/revertToSnapshot", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/snapshot/create", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/snapshot/delete", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/snapshot/edit", + "storageNetApp:apiovh:share/snapshot/get", ] + created_at = (known after apply) + description = "IAM policy for EFS Trident access" + id = (known after apply) + identities = (known after apply) + name = "efs-trident-policy-example" + owner = (known after apply) + read_only = (known after apply) + resources = (known after apply) + updated_at = (known after apply) } # module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_me_api_oauth2_client.api_oauth2_client will be created + resource "ovh_me_api_oauth2_client" "api_oauth2_client" { + client_id = (known after apply) + client_secret = (sensitive value) + description = "OAuth2 client for EFS Trident integration" + flow = "CLIENT_CREDENTIALS" + id = (known after apply) + identity = (known after apply) + name = "efs-trident-client-example" } # module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0] will be created + resource "ovh_storage_efs" "efs" { + created_at = (known after apply) + iam = (known after apply) + id = (known after apply) + name = "my-efs-storage" + order = (known after apply) + ovh_subsidiary = "FR" + performance_level = (known after apply) + plan = [ + { + configuration = [ + { + label = "region" + value = "eu-west-rbx" }, + { + label = "network" + value = "vrack" }, ] + duration = "P1M" + plan_code = "enterprise-file-storage-premium-1tb" + pricing_mode = "default" }, ] + product = (known after apply) + quota = (known after apply) + region = (known after apply) + service_name = (known after apply) + status = (known after apply) } # module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0] will be created + resource "ovh_vrack_vrackservices" "vrack-vrackservices-binding" { + id = (known after apply) + service_name = "pn-1234567" + vrack_services = (known after apply) } # module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0] will be created + resource "ovh_vrackservices" "vrackservices" { + checksum = (known after apply) + created_at = (known after apply) + current_state = (known after apply) + current_tasks = (known after apply) + iam = (known after apply) + id = (known after apply) + order = (known after apply) + ovh_subsidiary = "FR" + plan = [ + { + configuration = [ + { + label = "region_name" + value = "eu-west-rbx" }, ] + duration = "P1M" + plan_code = "vrack-services" + pricing_mode = "default" }, ] + resource_status = (known after apply) + target_spec = { + subnets = [ + { + cidr = "192.168.168.0/24" + service_endpoints = [ + { + managed_service_urn = (known after apply) }, ] + service_range = { + cidr = "192.168.168.248/29" } + vlan = 666 # (1 unchanged attribute hidden) }, ] } + updated_at = (known after apply) } Plan: 6 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Changes to Outputs: + client_id = (known after apply) + client_secret = (sensitive value) + efs_id = (known after apply) Do you want to perform these actions? Terraform will perform the actions described above. Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve. Enter a value: yes module.ovh_efs_trident.null_resource.config_validation: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.null_resource.config_validation: Creation complete after 0s [id=8553589333890826101] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_me_api_oauth2_client.api_oauth2_client: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_me_api_oauth2_client.api_oauth2_client: Creation complete after 0s [id=EU.xxxxxxxxxxxxx] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Still creating... [00m20s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Still creating... [00m30s elapsed] ... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Still creating... [03m40s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Still creating... [03m50s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_storage_efs.efs[0]: Creation complete after 3m52s [id=c2d759de-cd63-4e28-aaab-a7599aad2ca8] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0]: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_iam_policy.iam_policy: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_iam_policy.iam_policy: Creation complete after 0s [id=a434d1a4-1234-5678-9012-cf54251eee52] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0]: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0]: Still creating... [00m20s elapsed] ... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0]: Still creating... [01m20s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrackservices.vrackservices[0]: Creation complete after 1m30s [id=vrs-a00-b11-c22-d33] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0]: Creating... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0]: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0]: Still creating... [00m20s elapsed] ... module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0]: Still creating... [01m40s elapsed] module.ovh_efs_trident.ovh_vrack_vrackservices.vrack-vrackservices-binding[0]: Creation complete after 1m43s [id=vrack_pn-1234567-vrackServices_vrs-a00-b11-c22-d33] Apply complete! Resources: 6 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Outputs: client_id = "EU.xxxxxxxxxxxxx" client_secret = <sensitive> efs_id = "c2d759de-cd63-4e28-aaab-a7599aad2ca8"

Save the OAuth2 credentials in environment variables:

bash Copy export EFS_CLIENT_ID=$(terraform output -raw client_id) export EFS_CLIENT_SECRET=$(terraform output -raw client_secret)

Trident CSI Installation Install the Trident operator in your MKS cluster:

bash Copy helm repo add netapp-trident https://netapp.github.io/trident-helm-chart helm install trident-operator netapp-trident/trident-operator \ --version 100.2502.1 \ --create-namespace \ --namespace trident \ --set tridentSilenceAutosupport=true \ --set operatorImage="ovhcom/trident-operator:25.02.1-linux-amd64" \ --set tridentImage="ovhcom/trident:25.02.1-linux-amd64"

You should have a result like this:

yaml Copy $ helm install trident-operator netapp-trident/trident-operator \ --version 100.2502.1 \ --create-namespace \ --namespace trident \ --set tridentSilenceAutosupport=true \ --set operatorImage="ovhcom/trident-operator:25.02.1-linux-amd64" \ --set tridentImage="ovhcom/trident:25.02.1-linux-amd64" NAME: trident-operator LAST DEPLOYED: Tue Apr 28 14:01:19 2026 NAMESPACE: trident STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: Thank you for installing trident-operator, which will deploy and manage NetApp's Trident CSI storage provisioner for Kubernetes. Your release is named 'trident-operator' and is installed into the 'trident' namespace. Please note that there must be only one instance of Trident (and trident-operator) in a Kubernetes cluster. To configure Trident to manage storage resources, you will need a copy of tridentctl, which is available in pre-packaged Trident releases. You may find all Trident releases and source code online at https://github.com/NetApp/trident. To learn more about the release, try: $ helm status trident-operator $ helm get all trident-operator

Once the installation is complete, verify that all Trident pods are in Running state in the trident namespace before proceeding:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pods -n trident NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE trident-controller-5bf6c8d6f6-g95jq 6/6 Running 0 119s trident-node-linux-4xtjr 2/2 Running 1 (82s ago) 119s trident-node-linux-6w5ff 2/2 Running 1 (82s ago) 119s trident-node-linux-r7hxp 2/2 Running 0 119s trident-operator-859f59c58b-2z2ts 1/1 Running 0 2m31s

Trident Backend Creation The Trident backend connects NetApp Trident to the OVHcloud EFS service using the IAM credentials previously created. 1. Secret Creation Create a Kubernetes Secret containing the connection information that allows Trident to access the OVHcloud API. Create a trident-secret.yaml.template file with the following content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ovh-efs-secret type: Opaque stringData: clientID: "$EFS_CLIENT_ID" # your clientId clientSecret: "$EFS_CLIENT_SECRET" # your clientSecret

Replace the clientID and clientSecret values by the OAuth2 client we created with Terraform:

bash Copy envsubst < trident-secret.yaml.template > trident-secret.yaml

Apply the secret in your cluster:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f trident-secret.yaml -n trident

Check that the secret has been correctly created:

bash Copy $ kubectl get secret ovh-efs-secret -n trident NAME TYPE DATA AGE ovh-efs-secret Opaque 2 3s

2. Trident Backend Creation Create your backend with the command below:

yaml Copy cat <<EOF | kubectl create -n trident -f - apiVersion: trident.netapp.io/v1 kind: TridentBackendConfig metadata: name: ovh-efs-rbx spec: version: 1 backendName: backend-ovh-efs defaults: exportRule: "192.168.168.0/24" # CIDR of your network for NFS ACLs storageDriverName: ovh-efs clientLocation: ovh-eu location: eu-west-rbx # Location of your EFS service serviceLevel: premium nfsMountOptions: rw,hard,rsize=65536,wsize=65536,nfsvers=3,tcp credentials: name: ovh-efs-secret volumeCreateTimeout: "60" EOF

⚠️ The ovh-efs storage driver must be used. Replace exportRule , location , and other parameters with values matching your environment. Verify that the backend has been created correctly with the command below:

bash Copy $ kubectl get TridentBackendConfig -n trident NAME BACKEND NAME BACKEND UUID PHASE STATUS ovh-efs-rbx backend-ovh-efs ace12d67-70ea-44e1-abd8-20d016f7f030 Bound Success

Use EFS in your MKS cluster This section describes how to expose Enterprise File Storage to Kubernetes workloads using Trident. 1. StorageClass In a sc_efs.yaml file, define a StorageClass to enable dynamic provisioning via the Trident CSI driver:

yaml Copy apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 kind: StorageClass metadata: name: ovh-efs-premium provisioner: csi.trident.netapp.io parameters: backendType: "ovh-efs" fsType: "nfs" allowVolumeExpansion: true

Apply the StorageClass:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f sc_efs.yaml

Check that the StorageClass has been created:

bash Copy $ kubectl get sc ovh-efs-premium NAME PROVISIONER RECLAIMPOLICY VOLUMEBINDINGMODE ALLOWVOLUMEEXPANSION AGE ovh-efs-premium csi.trident.netapp.io Delete Immediate true 3h13m

This StorageClass allows volumes to be provisioned on demand and expanded dynamically. 2. Volume Creation (PVC) Create a PersistentVolumeClaim with ReadWriteMany (RWX) access mode. Create a pvc_efs.yaml file with this content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: premium-pvc-efs spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 100Gi storageClassName: ovh-efs-premium

Apply it:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f pvc_efs.yaml

Verify that the PVC has been created with the command below:

bash Copy kubectl get pvc premium-pvc-efs

At this point, the EFS is creating a volume, attach the correct ACL to it and mount it in the PVC After a little time, the output should show the PVC in Bound state:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pvc NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS AGE premium-pvc-efs Bound pvc-faca364d-ad76-44ec-9bc9-959c0d33c515 100Gi RWX ovh-efs-premium <unset> 3m43s