OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Storage”

Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/05/2026
Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

OVHcloud Product NewsOctave Klaba05/03/2026
Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024

Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024

OVHcloud Product NewsFlorian Ruscassie19/07/2024
Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

GeneralFilip Dorosz15/06/2020
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 2)

Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 2)

GeneralAlexandre Lecuyer17/01/2020
OVHcloud Object Storage clusters support S3 API

OVHcloud Object Storage clusters support S3 API

GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot31/12/2019
Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud

GeneralFrançois Lesage24/12/2019
How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture

GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)

Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)

GeneralAlexandre Lecuyer04/10/2019