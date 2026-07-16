OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Storage”
Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/05/2026
Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud
OVHcloud Product NewsOctave Klaba05/03/2026
Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024
OVHcloud Product NewsFlorian Ruscassie19/07/2024
Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD
GeneralFilip Dorosz15/06/2020
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 2)
GeneralAlexandre Lecuyer17/01/2020
OVHcloud Object Storage clusters support S3 API
GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot31/12/2019
Industrialising storage benchmarks with Hosted Private Cloud from OVHcloud
GeneralFrançois Lesage24/12/2019
How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture
GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)
GeneralAlexandre Lecuyer04/10/2019