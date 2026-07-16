Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024

The Object Storage, a core product in our lineup, is a fundamental building block in many of our customers' cloud architecture. The first half of 2024 saw many new features and expanded geo availability. Here's a summary of all the releases so far.

Enhanced security with SSE-S3 feature!

We are delighted to let you know our Server-Side Encryption (SSE-S3) feature is now globally available. With OVHcloud Managed Keys (OMK), you can encrypt and securely store your objects in our Key Management Service (KMS). The best part? It won't cost you any extra! This feature not only encrypts files at rest for enhanced data protection but also boosts Object Storage compatibility with S3 API.

🔗 Learn more about SSE-S3 encryption

Seamless data management with asynchronous replication

Our new object replication feature automatically and asynchronously replicates objects from a source bucket to one or more destination buckets, ensuring your data remains consistent, available, and redundant. You can choose destination buckets within the same region or across different regions. This gives you the flexibility to strategically place and handle your data wherever it's most needed.

🔗 Find out more about asynchronous replication

Simplified access with single endpoints

Managing your data has never been easier. You can now access all your buckets and objects via a single endpoint, which simplifies your setup and minimises potential errors. This means your bucket can hold a mix of both standard and high-performance objects. Simplifying things allows us to introduce advanced features like lifecycle policies. These policies will automate data management, reducing storage costs and boosting data productivity. Stay tuned! This feature is set to launch in the coming weeks!

🔗 Learn more about single endpoints and upcoming lifecycle policies

Geographic Availability