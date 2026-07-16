OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Security”

CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines

CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines

OVHcloud Product NewsJulien Levrard20/07/2026
How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers

How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers

OVHcloud EducationElena Luoto, Charles Denechere02/07/2026
Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache22/06/2026
Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel13/05/2026
Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance

Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Remote Development #1 – First Deployment

Remote Development #1 – First Deployment

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431): How to Rapidly Protect OVHcloud MKS Clusters from the Linux Kernel Zero-Day

Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431): How to Rapidly Protect OVHcloud MKS Clusters from the Linux Kernel Zero-Day

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache30/04/2026
How Mia Experts Is Reinventing Medical Software with AI and Sovereign Cloud

How Mia Experts Is Reinventing Medical Software with AI and Sovereign Cloud

OVHcloud Startup ProgramLeonard Pommereau22/04/2026
Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

EcosystemPhilip Marais26/02/2026