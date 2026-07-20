OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Security”

Why Data Sovereignty and Trusted Cloud is critical for the future of your business

Why Data Sovereignty and Trusted Cloud is critical for the future of your business

Accelerating with OVHcloudContent Team, Julien Jay, William Dubreuil06/03/2024
CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed

CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed

EngineeringJulien Levrard27/07/2023
Security in video gaming

Security in video gaming

Accelerating with OVHcloudGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse02/05/2023
Confidential Computing

Confidential Computing

Partner ProgramAndreas Trapper21/04/2023
In a nutshell…VMware TKGm and vNKP on Hosted Private Cloud

In a nutshell…VMware TKGm and vNKP on Hosted Private Cloud

EngineeringDavid Mondon16/12/2022
Website security: A vital factor to maintain

Website security: A vital factor to maintain

EngineeringGuillaume Gojard, Sebastien Millanvoye, Guillaume Marchand22/07/2022
The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

EngineeringChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude08/04/2022
Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

EngineeringJulien Levrard14/12/2021
Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

EngineeringJulien Levrard13/12/2021