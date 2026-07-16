The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

And, while public sector data, financial records, customer information and confidential business reports were previously stored in secure facilities where physical access was restricted and closely monitored, in the digital age, vast amounts of data are continuously on the move.

The security of sensitive information has long been a major concern for organisations. With an increasing amount of data stored electronically, the challenge of keeping personally identifiable and commercially sensitive data secure has become even more pressing — especially with so much of it now stored and processed in the cloud.

These changes have seen the evolution of a security industry focused on ensuring confidential information is secure and can only be accessed by the people and systems authorised to do so.

Businesses are also realising and tapping into the value of the data they hold, with high-performance data processing driving whole new business models. With business data becoming more and more critical to operations, suddenly losing access to it would make it extremely difficult for many businesses to continue their activities.

The security challenges of high-performance workloads

High-performance computing is growing all the time, with the amount of data being extracted, transferred and stored increasing exponentially.

In addition to the sheer volume of data, high-performance workloads are complex, requiring a large number of nodes, distributed systems, and optimised configurations, which are tuned and tested for the specific business.

They must also deal with the added complexity that comes when data includes health records or financial information over different geographic regions, where local laws restrict the movement of certain types of information.

Add into the mix that these capabilities are increasingly provided in the cloud, and there are a number of extra considerations.

An expanded attack surface

With data being transferred to and from the cloud, as well as being processed and stored beyond the confines of organisation’s own IT infrastructure, there are more channels that malicious actors could use to intercept, disrupt or steal data.

Cloud providers’ data centres, which contain server hardware, network switches and IT tools, further expand this attack surface.

OVHcloud, for example, provides millions of public IP addresses across five continents and faces a constant battle to thwart attacks from hackers and criminal organisations hoping to profit from data theft, fraud and compromised systems.