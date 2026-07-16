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Christine Magnier

Christine Magnier

Contributor

Product marketing manager in charge of bringing to market the latest innovations of OVHcloud Bare Metal Cloud Universe around Bare Metal, Managed Bare Metal and Virtual Private Servers.

Articles from Christine Magnier

Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX

Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier04/07/2022
The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

OVHcloud EngineeringChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude08/04/2022
Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude25/03/2022
Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude09/03/2022
Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Timothée Malossane21/01/2022
Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Raphael Rebeyrotte10/11/2021
Uncovering our Managed Bare Metal Essentials range

Uncovering our Managed Bare Metal Essentials range

GeneralChristine Magnier11/12/2020