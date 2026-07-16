Articles from Christine Magnier
Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier04/07/2022
The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads
OVHcloud EngineeringChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude08/04/2022
Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude25/03/2022
Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude09/03/2022
Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Timothée Malossane21/01/2022
Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Raphael Rebeyrotte10/11/2021
Uncovering our Managed Bare Metal Essentials range
GeneralChristine Magnier11/12/2020