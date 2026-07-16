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Antonin Goude

Antonin Goude

Contributor

Product innovation enthusiastic. At OVHcloud, focusing on Cloud Storage solutions as a Product Manager

Articles from Antonin Goude

Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Accelerating with OVHcloudPhilippe Audeoud, Antonin Goude, Julien Jay20/04/2023
Additional IPv4: new pricing

Additional IPv4: new pricing

GeneralAntonin Goude14/09/2022
The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

The security challenges of cloud-based high-performance workloads

OVHcloud EngineeringChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude08/04/2022
Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude25/03/2022
Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude09/03/2022