Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

OVHcloud develops a reversible, and open Cloud where interoperability is key thanks to open-source. This approach participates in offering a transparent Cloud with no vendor lock-in aligning with our belief of being stronger together and thus going further. As an actor of the open-source community with several software releases benefiting from an open-source license, we are publishing code through GitHub while listening to feedback on our various channels. Throughout the year, there are other ways we help the community with grants to access our infrastructure for testing or evaluation purposes. But that’s not all. Deploying at an unprecedented scale a number of open-source solutions we might find ourselves in the unique position to help the community through development and patching efforts. This recently happened within our storage team, and we thought sharing our experience would be worth a read.

OpenZFS and FreeBSD at OVHcloud

Among the Storage Product Unit, our mission is to deliver innovative file storage services based on different hardware and software stacks. We take the time to test and validate new stacks of technologies to deliver high performance and high availability storage with the utmost care for data protection all the while keeping costs reasonable. With a complete portfolio of storage solutions, we use different set of software foundations for different storage access modes including OpenZFS for file storage.

Based on our comprehensive testing, we chose FreeBSD for some of our offers like NAS-HA or Datastore NFS. One of the reasons is that FreeBSD is managed as a complete operating system with OpenZFS being a first-class citizen and natively integrated. It benefits from many years of experience across many teams ensuring quality and security. FreeBSD's release management goes through multiple steps from idea inception to public releases: Technical reviews by peers,

Current branch to test,

Stable branch for wider user base testing,

Release candidate test,

Normal release, At the same time, patches for software are released to fix vulnerabilities and bugs. The ports collection is well-designed and simple. While FreeBSD has binary packages, which are handled by the pkg package manager, it also has the ability to compile software from source, allowing user to select desired options of compilation. FreeBSD also provides tools like poudriere. Poudriere is a utility for creating and testing FreeBSD packages. It makes it easy for users to build and set up their own binary package repository in which packages are built with their own options. FreeBSD has over five hundred system variables that can be read and set using the sysctl utility. These system variables are used to apply some changes to a running FreeBSD system. This includes many advanced options of the TCP/IP stack and virtual memory system that can improve performance. Our goal today is not to come up with an exhaustive list of technical advantages on why to use FreeBSD. It would probably require one to many full blog posts. Keep in mind jail, pf, linux binary compatibility and so on... As we use FreeBSD, we are convinced that ZFS is a high-performance file system with replication, compression, encryption, and snapshots. If you want more details, our very own Frédéric Zind said it all during his tech talk at Very Tech Trip 2023 : 🇬🇧 / 🇫🇷 To illustrate what we are doing with OpenZFS and FreeBSD, let's take an example with NAS-HA. This product is a file storage service (active/passive cluster illustrated below) built upon 2 nodes and a ZFS-based filesystem shared with NFS and/or CIFS. NAS-HA is a good example of how we integrated both FreeBSD and OpenZFS to build an open and secure storage service dedicated to versatile workloads (centralized storage for private or public cloud instances, bare metal servers…). With NAS-HA we are talking about several thousands of servers holding Petabytes of data.