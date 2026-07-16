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Julien Jay

Julien Jay

Contributor

Julien is a Communications and Public Relations Manager at OVHcloud. With a number of years of experience in PR, Julien is a long-time technology enthusiast and former professional tech journalist. With more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, he witnessed his share of IT cycles, led various teams and wrote quite a number of papers. His areas of expertise include hardware components and software.

Articles from Julien Jay

Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter

Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter

OVHcloud EngineeringAli Chehade, Julien Jay, Christian Sharp12/12/2025
Why Data Sovereignty and Trusted Cloud is critical for the future of your business

Why Data Sovereignty and Trusted Cloud is critical for the future of your business

Accelerating with OVHcloudContent Team, Julien Jay, William Dubreuil06/03/2024
Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS

Accelerating with OVHcloudPhilippe Audeoud, Antonin Goude, Julien Jay20/04/2023
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade13/10/2022