Articles from Julien Jay
Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter
OVHcloud EngineeringAli Chehade, Julien Jay, Christian Sharp12/12/2025
Why Data Sovereignty and Trusted Cloud is critical for the future of your business
Accelerating with OVHcloudContent Team, Julien Jay, William Dubreuil06/03/2024
Collaborating on open-source projects: an example with FreeBSD and OpenZFS
Accelerating with OVHcloudPhilippe Audeoud, Antonin Goude, Julien Jay20/04/2023
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency
OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud
OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade13/10/2022