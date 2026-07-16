Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

In our latest installment we introduced the merits of our Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling Technology . This new approach to cooling essentially enables new scenarios within the data centre all the while significantly reducing power consumption by up to 20% for cooling systems dedicated to servers. Amongst other benefits, it helps for operation in harsh climatic zones. While OVHcloud’s R&D is hard at work on the next generation of cooling, it also keeps on improving the basic building blocks of cooling in the data centre. Today we’ll discuss in more detail one of the singular aspects of OVHcloud's designed data centres that is crucial to reducing water consumption and overall cooling costs in comparison to mechanical cooling system used within data centres: Delta T.

Ever since 2003, OVHcloud has developed watercooling at scale for its servers in a free cooling approach that prohibits the use of power-hungry air conditioning thus reducing power costs and water usage. Over the years, our technology has been refined from generation to generation. All these years of work allowed us to see that one crucial but often overlooked parameter is the Delta T, a parameter that measures the difference in temperature for the water coming in and out of the data centre. From this single parameter comes greater efficiency particularly when it comes to Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE). A parameter that we continue refining with the most recent milestone being the Delta T=20K. Ready for the deep dive?

Overview of OVHcloud cooling DC principles

A typical OVHcloud data centre benefits from an indirect free cooling technique, also known as IFC, with the deployment at scale of a liquid cooling system. It helps in improving global data centre power efficiency with up to 50% energy savings compared to conventional mechanical cooling. With such a cooling strategy that leverages liquid cooling and air cooling, OVHcloud's data centres aim at being highly efficient.

Our proprietary watercooling system recovers fatal heat generated by our servers through carefully crafted waterblocks offering direct contact with the chips. If we break down the system, there are four cooling bricks in the data centre:

Dry Cooler (heat rejection system),

Pumping Substation (PSS),

Rack Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHX) and Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU),

Server waterblock,

A typical water circuit in an OVHcloud data center goes like this: cold water is pumped to the rack from a pumping substation (PSS) before reaching the Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHX) installed at the rack level. Each rack comes with 3 RDHXs, each door having its own set of fans supporting air cooling capacity. Water then flows through the CDU or Cooling Distribution Units: placed inside the rack, CDU are comprised of pumps and plate heat exchangers (PHEXs). They distribute liquid to the waterblocks, effectively acting as a watercooling system, where the IT equipment heat will be transported back to the dry coolers located outside of the data centre for heat rejection.

Playing an important role in the cooling infrastructure, the dry coolers use external air to cool down the circulating liquid pumped from the data centre without any refrigeration. Depending on the climatic conditions, the most efficient evaporative cooling (EC) system to date is used to cool the outside air before it reaches the fins of the dry cooler.

Kelvin, how delta T is measured and why it’s a key parameter

In the research field, the usual norm is to express temperature difference in Kelvin while all temperature measurements are in °C, F or K. In this document, temperature is express in °C, while temperature difference is expressed in K. When it comes to our data centres, Delta T is the difference of water temperature between the inlet and outlet of a rack (in other words the in/out water temperature of the data center): the greater this difference is, the more efficient the data centre will be. Why? An increase in the temperature difference in the racks (dT) causes a decrease in the flow rate of water supplied per rack allowing the use of lower pumps capacity. Thus, an increase in the temperature difference permits a higher heat load per pumping unit and dry cooler for an equivalent PSS hydraulic capacity and heat rejection system.

From Delta T=5K to Delta T=20K

As we have seen, from a greater temperature difference comes more efficiency. It also means that the performance of the dry cooler is significantly improved. Indeed, water enters at higher temperature levels, while fan and evaporative cooling water consumption per kWh IT is reduced because a lower air flow rate is required. That later consequence allows the optimization of the ventilation capacity.

Since 2019, we upgraded to a new generation of cooling infrastructure for our most recent data centres capable of operating at a Delta T=20K instead of Delta T=5K. We rely on a lower number of dry coolers per data centre, yet more efficient ones, with smaller pumps and reduced piping. The result is a potential higher footprint (kW/m2) for the data centre, lower overall carbon footprint, better PPUE and an improved WUE, as well as reduced CAPEX and OPEX.

Delta T=5K explained

In a traditional OVHcloud data centre with a Delta T=5K setting, water temperature is to be maintained at 25°C providing inlet air temperature at 30°C and inlet water temperature of the waterblock at 35°C. As shown in the figure below, two circuits in parallel are connected to the rack.