Articles from Ali Chehade
Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter
OVHcloud EngineeringAli Chehade, Julien Jay, Christian Sharp12/12/2025
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency
OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud
OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade13/10/2022
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II
GeneralAli Chehade17/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I
GeneralAli Chehade09/12/2019