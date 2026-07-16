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Ali Chehade

Ali Chehade

Contributor

Ali Chehade is a Doctor of Engineering in Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Energy. With 12 years of experience in R&D/Engineering, he has worked in the innovation of DC cooling systems and industrial facilities. He has led projects dealing with their thermal performance and energy saving and has implemented techniques/strategies to make them environmentally friendly. Within OVHcloud Ali, as head of R&D-Cooling for 7 years and surrounded by a dozen of engineers, promotes and coordinates the development of solutions to improve the construction and energy performance of DCs. https://www.linkedin.com/in/ali-chehade

Articles from Ali Chehade

Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter

Industrial Excellence meets Artificial Intelligence: Behind the Scenes with Smart Datacenter

OVHcloud EngineeringAli Chehade, Julien Jay, Christian Sharp12/12/2025
Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade13/10/2022
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II

GeneralAli Chehade17/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I

GeneralAli Chehade09/12/2019