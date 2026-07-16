Back
Mohamad Hnayno

Mohamad Hnayno

Contributor

Mohamad is a Doctor of Engineering specializing in Thermal and Energy. Mohamad has an R&D and Engineering Background, gave him the opportunity to execute vital projects in several technologies during solid years of practice experience. His areas of expertise includes heat transfer process, hardware components and software, industrial products, electronics cooling systems, data centers thermal performance and energy saving analysis. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohamad-hnayno-095869173/

Articles from Mohamad Hnayno

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

Understanding OVHcloud's data centres: how Delta T helps with water efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade21/03/2023
New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

New Hybrid Immersion Liquid Cooling developments at OVHcloud

OVHcloud EngineeringMohamad Hnayno, Julien Jay, Ali Chehade13/10/2022