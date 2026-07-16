CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed

On July 24th 2023, AMD has issued a security bulletin disclosing a vulnerability in its Zen2 computer processor microarchitecture. Named “Cross-Process Information Leak” by AMD, the vulnerability is also known as "Zenbleed". Labelled CVE-2023-20593 and rated by AMD as Medium, the issue allows an attacker to potentially access sensitive information processed by the CPU in specific circumstances. The issue affects all software running on the AMD Zen2 based processors, including virtual machines, sandboxes, containers, and processes. Exploitation software is likely available, and we expect that attacks based on this vulnerability will occur soon.

In response to that event, we immediately reviewed the security bulletin and technical information and determined the following potential impact on our products.

How to mitigate the vulnerability:

Customer-initiated mitigation

Loading a patched microcode at boot with a firmware package update

This solution will trigger the update of the processor microcode through an operating system update (the linux-firmware package for instance). You might do it as soon your OS editor or community distribute the updated package. This method is dependent on your distribution or Operating system editor and will only work if the appropriate microcode has been provided by AMD. As of today, only "Zen2 Rome" and "Zen2 Castle Peak" are covered by this method.

Mitigation with an updated Kernel

When an update of the microcode is not available via a firmware update package, you may update the Kernel with a version that implements a mitigation by configuring a so-called "chicken bit" to deactivate the faulty processor feature. It might impact the performance of the system. This solution will be included by OS editors when they backport a new version of the Linux kernel. We recommend our customers to follow this mitigation strategy in priority since it is the most efficient as it doesn't depend on whether an updated microcode is provided by the hardware vendor.

As an alternative, you might set the chicken bit manually without relying on the kernel update. However, we do not recommend this solution that may be risky for your system.

OVHcloud-initiated mitigation

OVHcloud teams are working to implement transparent solutions that will ensure the patched microcode is updated in a transparent way for our customers. Those solutions will be deployed progressively on our servers. Two main options are being evaluated.

Using OVHcloud iPXE

The microcode update may be loaded by the bootloader when the standard OVHcloud netboot is used by customers (the most common configuration). Once it is available, rebooting the server through the OVHcloud customer interface will cause it to load the updated microcode before booting to disk, which will mitigate the vulnerability. However, if you're booting on disk without using the OVHcloud netboot system, the mitigation will not be applied and you should consider relying on the Operating-System-level mitigation.

Using UEFI

The UEFI firmware update may update the CPU microcode at boot. UEFI firmware updates including the patched microcode will likely be made available by motherboard manufacturers within the next months. Once available, OVHcloud will include this patched microcode on the UEFI for any new delivered server. Customers will then be able to request an UEFI firmware update by contacting the support.

As an administrator of a potentially vulnerable server, what should I do?

The first action is to check if your server is impacted by the vulnerability using the following tool (Linux-only) developed by our team: