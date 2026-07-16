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Julien Levrard

Julien Levrard

Contributor

CISO OVHcloud

Articles from Julien Levrard

CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines

CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines

OVHcloud Product NewsJulien Levrard20/07/2026
Agentic AI from a security perspective

Agentic AI from a security perspective

Deploy & ScaleJulien Levrard08/01/2026
Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)

Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard02/04/2024
CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed

CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard27/07/2023
Ransomware targeting VMware ESXi

Ransomware targeting VMware ESXi

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard03/02/2023
Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard14/12/2021
Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

Accelerating with OVHcloudJulien Levrard13/12/2021
Microsoft Exchange Server Vulnerabilities

Microsoft Exchange Server Vulnerabilities

Accelerating with OVHcloudJulien Levrard04/03/2021
Dedicated Servers are ISO 27001 certified

Dedicated Servers are ISO 27001 certified

GeneralJulien Levrard22/03/2019