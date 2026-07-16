Articles from Julien Levrard
CVE-2026-53359 (Januscape) patching campaign: lessons learned from remediating a KVM flaw across tens of thousands of machines
OVHcloud Product NewsJulien Levrard20/07/2026
Agentic AI from a security perspective
Deploy & ScaleJulien Levrard08/01/2026
Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)
OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard02/04/2024
CVE-2023-20593/Zenbleed
OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard27/07/2023
Ransomware targeting VMware ESXi
OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard03/02/2023
Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads
OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Levrard14/12/2021
Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)
Accelerating with OVHcloudJulien Levrard13/12/2021
Microsoft Exchange Server Vulnerabilities
Accelerating with OVHcloudJulien Levrard04/03/2021
Dedicated Servers are ISO 27001 certified
GeneralJulien Levrard22/03/2019