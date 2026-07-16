Agentic AI from a security perspective

Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI technologies are everywhere, infiltrating both our personal and professional daily lives. Well-known services are already diverting most internet users away from their old browsing habits, and online information consumption is being profoundly transformed, most likely with no possible return to past behaviours. Issues related to intellectual property laws and the source of data used to train LLMs, which is sometimes confidential or personal, as well as potential biases in the data, intentional or otherwise, are regularly debated in the press and within technology communities. However, the current focus is on the race between LLM providers, who are competing to develop faster, more efficient models, in search of the ‘wow’ factor that will temporarily propel them to the rank of global AI leader. Meanwhile, organisations are integrating these technologies into their daily activities at their own pace. Implementation is driven both by employees keen to improve their individual productivity, often based on their experience using AI tools in their personal life, and by business leaders and managers, who see an opportunity to optimise efficiency of low-value-added tasks. At OVHcloud, we have launched an ��‘AI Labs’ initiative, which is responsible for centralising projects and experiments using LLM tools. This team now supervises over a hundred projects, and new ones are added every week. The approach aims to catalyse ideas and provide a framework for efficiently implementing effective production tools. From a data security perspective, the proliferation of experimentation and proof-of-concept (POC) projects creates numerous additional risks that need consideration. Modelling interactions between each component is necessary to understand these risks, as many configurations are possible. In this article we will take a look at some example use cases, identify the main risks and provide suggestions for how to address them using a risk reduction logic model. We will focus on simple use cases where a user accesses an application for their work. These applications are accessible from their work context, and each have access management mechanisms that verify the user and grant them access to the relevant data and functions associated with their business profile.

The introduction of LLM technologies fits into the usual operating mode of an information system to enrich the user experience and offer additional features. Let’s take a look at the examples. Conversational agents (without third-party integration) Most professionals working on a computer regularly use conversational agents to ‘enhance’ their work, often without acknowledging it, for example when writing an email, summarising a document, finding a complex Excel formula, answering a legal or technical question, etc.). As these agents are not connected to the company’s information system, the risks are limited and depend on the attitude and practices of the user, for example with regards to uploading data, copying and pasting confidential data into the agent, etc.

In this context, the user is the go-between managing the information transfer between the company application and the third-party agent. The agent only has access to information voluntarily sent by the user, typically via the service interface that allows prompts to be entered. These services are rapidly extending their capabilities, allowing file upload, and microphone or camera access, but we remain in a classic responsibility framework in terms of security, with the human in the loop by design. Examples Public AI services (Mistral, Openai, Grok, Omissimo, etc.)

AI services contracted by the company from public service publishers or specialised players

Internal chatbot Associated security risks Sending sensitive data (documents, confidential data, personal data, etc.) to the AI service and losing control over this data.

Training models on confidential data sent by users, which can lead to leaking this data to a user who should not have access to it. Measures to implement User awareness

AI charter

Blocking services accessible from the company's information system

Contract with suppliers including security and confidentiality clauses for user-transmitted information

Traffic inspection and identification of confidential data using regular expressions

Dedicated instance for the company, fine-tuned or enriched by a RAG with company data (not very sensitive), allowing the LLM to be contextualised to the user’s context. "AI Augmented" Application The various editor solutions, in SaaS or deployed internally, are gradually enriched with functions based on LLMs, i.e. an agent on the application side that consumes an LLM with prompts designed by the editor on the data processed by the application. The editor enriches its solution within its own security model. On the user side, there is no change in usage, the application is simply enriched with new functions, for example synthesis, intelligent suggestions, translation, etc.). LLM processing can be done locally or consumed on external services.

In this use case, the publisher or application manager is responsible for data security and processing via the LLM; the user has no control and the use of these features is integrated into their usual usage. We remain in a classic security management framework, the application manager (internal or external) is the guarantor of the security of the data they process in the application. The application is enriched with new features and complexity increases, but the security model is preserved. Examples Messaging and video conferencing service with AI features, for example real-time translation, discussion synthesis, automatic meeting minutes etc.

Any ‘AI wizards’ in SaaS application Associated security risks Insufficient segmentation of access rights to data in the application, allowing bypassing of usual application access controls. This is the case when the agent has a high-privilege account (to simplify and accelerate the development of features) or when access restriction is not implemented at data level.

Prompt injection into the application

Dependence on an uncontrolled supply chain

Data leakage to a subcontractor Measures to implement Security clauses in contracts

Security insurance plan for application provider

Review of subcontractor dependency chains

Disabling unnecessary AI functions

Deep isolation of sensitive applications Agentic IA We will now look at actual ‘Agentic AI’. In these cases, the agent is at the centre of the workflow. The agent becomes an orchestrator of resources. It has several roles, in particular: Capturing user expectations and triggering the sequence of actions

Retrieving the necessary data to contextualise and process the request

Sending data and instructions to a LLM to find the sequence of actions to be performed

Managing iterations with available services and LLMs to best handle the request

Triggering actions on accessible services

Obtaining (eventually) user validation to validate actions

Providing visibility to the user on actions performed and results obtained

To properly understand the risks, it is necessary to look at different types of agent implementations. Agents integrated into local applications Applications are gradually being enriched with the ability to connect to an LLM service. Generally, this is done via APIs to LLM services or locally on the machine. In this case, the application will integrate an agent and incorporate its use into the usual application experience. The framework is equivalent to that of an enriched SaaS application, but the configuration and calls to the LLM are made from the user’s workstation. The functionality can be native or installed in the form of a plugin.

Examples Microsoft Copilot AI agent

AI function in office applications (OnlyOffice, Joplin, email client, etc.)

Apple intelligence Associated security risks Loss of control over data processed by adding connectivity functions to third-party services (be careful with default tool configurations)

Risks are similar to “cloud” functions in applications, allowing cloud storage or sharing, often configured by default

Leakage of LLM authentication secrets (Bearer Token) Measures to implement User awareness

Application configuration controls

Validation of applications on workstations and smartphones

Monitoring and inspection of network and application flows

Local management of secrets Generalist or Specialized Local Agents Unlike the previous use case where the application is simply enriched with LLM functions, agents are applications whose primary goal is to integrate LLM functions into a workflow. The risk model is similar, but by nature, the functionalities are much richer and focused on optimising the consumption of LLM services. For example: Configuration of multiple LLM services in parallel

Personalisation of system and user prompt templates by the user

Integration of local or remote MCP services to enrich the data accessible to the agent

Cost control function

Optimisation of requests and context management These agents can be generalist or specialised. In particular, this type of agent is widely used by developers within their IDE . In this context, security management relies on the user and the local configuration of tools. Capabilities may be extended with marketplace, like plugins to add connectors to external services or capabilities. The complexity of configurations, the lack of proven and hardened standards due to the relative novelty of these tools generates many risks, on an application directly run on user workstation, with all their rights.

Examples Generalist agents: Goose

Specialised agents: Claude desktop, Cursor, Shai, Github Copilot, Continue, Kilo Code Associated security risks Connection to third-party services without controls via marketplace (MCP connector for third-party services)

Uncontrolled access to local file system

Sending confidential data to third-party services (business data, secrets, .env file, etc.)

Management of local secrets (Bearer token)

Sharing credentials with third-party services (via OAuth mandate, etc.) Measures to implement User awareness

Application configuration controls

Software testing and validation

Sandboxing of agents

Protection of secrets (environment file in development directories) Remote Agents Remote agents, like local agents, are applications that connect different resources (LLM, RAG, third-party services), packaged within a web application, accessible to the user through their browser. All chatbot services are gradually integrating these capabilities to enrich their service by connecting to third-party services. The operation is similar to local agents, but outside the user’s workstation.

In this case, the main challenge is managing access to third-party services and the resulting secrets. Since the agent is the focal point of the architecture, entrusting its management to a third party requires granting them access rights to third-party services to capitalise on the agent’s functionality. In the example above, the user must grant the agent an access mandate to consume the MCPs that allow access to application services. Today, most of these mandates are managed by OAuth2 delegations, with the user authorising the agent to use these technical delegations to access applications. Examples ChatGPT, MistralAI

Agents deployed internally Associated security risks Leakage of authentication secrets to sensitive applications of data

Centralisation of secrets to access remote services

Opening of network flows between sensitive applications and agent services Measures to implement Architecture to limit network exposure

Network inspection

Application monitoring

Authorisation and access control management

Restriction of access rights to need-to-know for each task Workflow agents Workflow agent tools are designed to build AI workflows. They may be local or remote. While all wrong behaviours listed above remain possible in this model, the workflow structure splits the workflow into small manageable parts, allowing: Limit of each agent’s access rights to the required sub-set of data for performing its tasks

More deterministic approach for human control over the process

Unitary testing for each parts

Repeatability of the process (workflows are defined ‘as code’)