Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

After manually configuring your server step by step, it’s time to automate the entire process.The idea is simple: describe your infrastructure in configuration files and let Terraform take care of managing the resources at OVHcloud.Here is an introductory guide to Terraform, with plenty of useful information: https://support.us.ovhcloud.com/hc/en-us/articles/22648864003219-Using-Terraform-with-OVHcloud



.As well as the link to OVHcloud’s official Terraform provider: https://registry.terraform.io/providers/ovh/ovh/latest

There are two steps to automating the deployment:Deployment of the Public Cloud instance



Deployment of the application part (vscode-server) and its configuration 1. The heart of the automation: the Cloud-init script

Before we move onto Terraform, we need to understand how the server self-configures during its initialisation. To do this, use cloud-init

, a standard that allows scripts to be executed from the first boot of the instance. What you will automate in this script: The system update ( apt update/upgrade ) The installation of code-server

code-server via the official script The installation and configuration of Caddy

Caddy (for automatic SSL) The configuration of the Uncomplicated Firewall ( UFW

UFW ) This type of file has a very particular syntax; the cloud-config.yaml will be available further down. However, the important point to remember is: why use this format? Idempotence: cloud-init ensures that everything is ready from the first boot. Security from the outset: the

ensures that everything is ready from the first boot. the UFW is activated immediately, reducing the exposure window. Terraform Integration: a single line is required to include this:

is activated immediately, reducing the exposure window. a single line is required to include this: user_data = file("cloud-config.yaml") 2. Using Terraform for deployment Terraform allows for a much easier and quicker instance startup. Its configuration also has several advantages: Persistent data:

a terraform destroy of the instance can retain the data volume (goal set in chapter 2) Scalability: if the project grows, the size of the volume and/or the flavour can be adjusted

of the instance can retain the data volume (goal set in chapter 2) if the project grows, the size of the volume and/or the flavour can be adjusted Portability: the data volume can be unmounted and remounted on another machine.

the data volume can be unmounted and remounted on another machine. To keep this post brief we won’t copy-paste the code here, but this link to a GitHub repository contains everything needed to deploy this in a few minutes: https://github.com/RemyAtOVH/blogpost-dev-server Its usage:

https://github.com/RemyAtOVH/blogpost-dev-server Son utilisation :

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ source openrc.production.sh ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform init ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform plan ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform apply […] Apply complete! Resources: 4 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Outputs:instance_ip = "XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX"

Before applying cloud-init (or without it), there is a secondary volume /dev/sdb, sized according to Terraform specifications:

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server-automated:~$ lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINTS [...] sda 8:0 0 25G 0 disk [...] sdb 8:16 0 10G 0 disk

This is what will ensure data persistence. You could manually delete the instance and other components, without deleting it.

To prevent any deletion in the event of “terraform destroy”, a parameter has been added:

col0 lifecycle { prevent_destroy = true }

During the first startup, the various installation scripts may take time. You can check their steps with a simple tail:tail :

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server-automated:/var/log$ tail — f /var/log/cloud-init-output.log