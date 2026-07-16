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Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

Rémy Vandepoel13/05/20263 min read
Security
Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

After manually configuring your server step by step, it’s time to automate the entire process.The idea is simple: describe your infrastructure in configuration files and let Terraform

take care of managing the resources at OVHcloud.Here is an introductory guide to Terraform, with plenty of useful information: https://support.us.ovhcloud.com/hc/en-us/articles/22648864003219-Using-Terraform-with-OVHcloud

.As well as the link to OVHcloud’s official Terraform provider: https://registry.terraform.io/providers/ovh/ovh/latest
There are two steps to automating the deployment:Deployment of the Public Cloud instance

Deployment of the application part (vscode-server) and its configuration

  • 1. The heart of the automation: the Cloud-init script
  • Before we move onto Terraform, we need to understand how the server self-configures during its initialisation.

To do this, use

cloud-init
, a standard that allows scripts to be executed from the first boot of the instance.What you will automate in this script:The system update (

apt update/upgrade

  • )The installation of code-server
  • via the official scriptThe installation and configuration of Caddy
  • (for automatic SSL)The configuration of the Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW
  • )This type of file has a very particular syntax; the cloud-config.yaml will be available further down.However, the important point to remember is: why use this format?

Idempotence:

  • cloud-init ensures that everything is ready from the first boot.Security from the outset: the
  • UFW is activated immediately, reducing the exposure window.Terraform Integration: a single line is required to include this:
  • user_data = file("cloud-config.yaml")2. Using Terraform for deploymentTerraform allows for a much easier and quicker instance startup.

Its configuration also has several advantages:

Persistent data:
a

  • terraform destroy of the instance can retain the data volume (goal set in chapter 2)Scalability: if the project grows, the size of the volume and/or the flavour can be adjusted
  • Portability: the data volume can be unmounted and remounted on another machine.
  • To keep this post brief we won’t copy-paste the code here, but this link to a GitHub repository contains everything needed to deploy this in a few minutes:https://github.com/RemyAtOVH/blogpost-dev-server

Its usage:
https://github.com/RemyAtOVH/blogpost-dev-server

Son utilisation :

col0
ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ source openrc.production.sh ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform init ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform plan ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ terraform apply […] Apply complete! Resources: 4 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Outputs:instance_ip = "XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX"

Before applying cloud-init (or without it), there is a secondary volume /dev/sdb, sized according to Terraform specifications:

col0
ubuntu@vscode-server-automated:~$ lsblk NAME    MAJ:MIN RM  SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINTS [...] sda       8:0    0   25G  0 disk  [...] sdb       8:16   0   10G  0 disk

This is what will ensure data persistence.

You could manually delete the instance and other components, without deleting it.
To prevent any deletion in the event of “terraform destroy”, a parameter has been added:

col0
lifecycle { prevent_destroy = true }

During the first startup, the various installation scripts may take time. You can check their steps with a simple tail:tail :

col0
ubuntu@vscode-server-automated:/var/log$ tail — f /var/log/cloud-init-output.log

Once cloud-init has been executed automatically, everything that could have been set up manually in the previous chapters has been done automatically, in a way that can be reproduced!

It will therefore be possible to deploy this customised remote development environment if needed (with a few minutes of execution) and potentially delete it after a few hours or days of use.

In this series of chapters, we have transformed a simple idea – having access to VS Code wherever you are – into a professional-grade, automated and resilient infrastructure.
Below are the steps involved and the progress so far.

  • Chapter 1: first steps in manual installation to understand the mechanics of code-server.
  • Chapter 2: making it secure, using a Reverse Proxy (Caddy) and a firewall (UFW) to navigate smoothly in HTTPS.
  • Chapter 3: this article, in which we’ll use Terraform and OpenStack for better reproducibility.

The automation we have implemented with an OVHcloud deployment using an OpenStack-based Public Cloud provides a solid foundation.

From here, you can go even further: add automatic backups of your volumes (snapshotting), couple this with a CI/CD pipeline, or even explore deploying this environment via docker-compose or even Kubernetes.

A step-by-step video version of these blog posts will soon be available on our YouTube channel. Stay tuned!chaîne YouTube. Restez à l’écoute !

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