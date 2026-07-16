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Rémy Vandepoel

Rémy Vandepoel

Contributor

Technical Evangelist, OVHcloud

Articles from Rémy Vandepoel

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026
Rancher and OVHcloud: simplifying the management of your Managed Kubernetes clusters

Rancher and OVHcloud: simplifying the management of your Managed Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel30/06/2026
Landing Zone: how to accelerate the adoption of public cloud with OVHcloud

Landing Zone: how to accelerate the adoption of public cloud with OVHcloud

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel29/06/2026
Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel13/05/2026
Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance

Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Remote Development #1 – First Deployment

Remote Development #1 – First Deployment

Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel29/04/2026