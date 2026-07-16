Articles from Rémy Vandepoel
Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience
OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel07/07/2026
Rancher and OVHcloud: simplifying the management of your Managed Kubernetes clusters
OVHcloud EngineeringRémy Vandepoel30/06/2026
Landing Zone: how to accelerate the adoption of public cloud with OVHcloud
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel29/06/2026
Remote Development #3 – Industrialisation and Automation
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel13/05/2026
Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
Remote Development #1 – First Deployment
Accelerating with OVHcloudRémy Vandepoel11/05/2026
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel29/04/2026