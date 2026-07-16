Remote Development #2 – Security and Performance

In the previous chapter, we started the VSCode Server on a remote instance.That’s a win. However, as it stands, your installation is vulnerable, or at least not optimally secured. Traffic is being sent in clear (HTTP) and port 8080 is exposed to anyone scanning our IP address.To transform this prototype into a daily working tool, we need to set up a Reverse Proxy. Its role is simple: to intercept secure connections (HTTPS) on the standard port 443 and redirect them locally to our service. 1. Prerequisites: securing the network part First and foremost, we need to instruct code-server to no longer listen for connections from outside, but only to those coming from the machine itself (the proxy). Modify your configuration file: nano ~/.config/code-server/config.yaml Change the line "bind-addr" as follows: bind-addr: 127.0.0.1:8080 Then restart the service. Puis redémarrez le service.

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo systemctl restart code-server@$USER

This will ensure that vscode-server will indeed only “listen” locally and cannot be contacted directly from outside. 2. Implement the reverse proxy Here, you have two choices: NGINX, which has been the standard choice for many years

Caddy, which has a more simplistic (but comprehensive) and newer approach. For this blog post, we have selected Caddy for the example and to familiarise ourselves if we have not already! Caddy natively manages SSL certificate renewal – which can be done through OVHcloud! Installation (Debian/Ubuntu) You will find more comprehensive documentation for other systems or installation methods in the official documentation: https://caddyserver.com/docs/install.

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo apt install -y debian-keyring debian-archive-keyring apt-transport-https ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ curl -1sLf ''https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/caddy/stable/gpg.key'' | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/caddy-stable-archive-keyring.gpg ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ curl -1sLf ''https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/caddy/stable/debian.deb.txt'' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/caddy-stable.list ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install caddy -y

Configuration: modify the file /etc/caddy/Caddyfile (clear it and replace it with this): Replace “dev.your-domain.uk” with your own domain name, with the subdomain of your choice pointing to the IP of the instance. Simple configuration only on HTTP port (80)

col0 dev.your-domain.uk { reverse_proxy 127.0.0.1:8080}

Recommended configuration on HTTPS port (443), using a domain hosted with OVHcloud. For creating OVHcloud API tokens, you can refer to this page: https://eu.api.ovh.com/createToken/.

col0 dev.your-domain.fr { tls { dns ovh { endpoint "ovh-eu" application_key {$OVH_APPLICATION_KEY} application_secret {$OVH_APPLICATION_SECRET} consumer_key {$OVH_CONSUMER_KEY} } } reverse_proxy 127.0.0.1:8080 }

For further details regarding SSL certificate management, consult the official Caddy documentation.

Application::

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo systemctl reload caddy

If you have opted for the recommended configuration in HTTPS, your environment is now protected by robust SSL encryption. You are no longer at risk of having your password intercepted on public Wi-Fi, which is a considerable step towards our goal. 3. Network and firewall Now that the access point is unique via the HTTPS URL configured just above, the rest of the ports, except for SSH, can be closed. Now, implement the basic rules in the firewall. On Ubuntu, the standard tool is UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall). Start by opening the ports related to the functional services.

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw allow ssh ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw allow http ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw allow https

Activate the firewall:

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw enable

Check the implementation of the rules.

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From - 22/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 80/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443 ALLOW Anywhere 45876 ALLOW Anywhere 22/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 45876 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

You can also add stricter rules to explicitly reject anything unauthorised in incoming traffic while generally authorising outgoing traffic.

col0 ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw default deny incoming ubuntu@vscode-server:~$ sudo ufw default allow outgoing