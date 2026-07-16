Remote Development #1 – First Deployment

A development environment is an essential day-to-day system, but it can quickly become complex to manage. In this three-part blog post, we will explore how to become more comfortable and productive with it!

Endless meetings, slightly differing Docker environments on each machine, and untimely system updates: maintaining a reliable and consistent development workstation can quickly become a daily struggle.

With each new project, you have to reinstall the same tools, the same CLIs, and reconfigure the same SDKs or frameworks. And above all, hope that the local machine can handle the load when tests, the linter, and the database are all running simultaneously. Meanwhile, with remote work or working while travelling, individuals find themselves developing with a temperamental VPN, from a laptop that is sometimes close to obsolescence.

In this series of articles, we aim to transform this reality by building on a complete development environment hosted in the cloud and accessible from any browser via VS Code Server.

The idea is to have a remote, powerful, and, if necessary, reproducible and independent “workstation”.

This first chapter demonstrates how to easily deploy a Public Cloud instance manually and install VS Code Server on it. The following chapters will improve its security and automation.

1.

Deploying the instance

For the initial tests it may be wise to opt for a smaller, Discovery-type instance so that you can familiarise yourself with the environment and test it. A d2-2 instance will be used here. 1 vCPU and 2 GB of RAM should be enough.

2. Installing the application element

The fountain of knowledge for the following steps is the GitHub for the vscode-server project: