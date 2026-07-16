How Mia Experts Is Reinventing Medical Software with AI and Sovereign Cloud

The Context: Rethinking the Digital Tools of Physicians Mia Experts is a new generation medical software platform designed by a physician, for physicians. From the very beginning, the product was built to integrate artificial intelligence in a way that is useful, secure, and aligned with the realities of medical practice. Today, many doctors spend a significant part of their day dealing with administrative tasks rather than focusing on patient care and clinical decision-making. Existing medical software is often outdated, poorly designed, and disconnected from how physicians actually work. Mia Experts aims to change that. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform automates repetitive tasks and structures medical data in a meaningful and usable way. The goal is simple: give physicians back their time. The solution primarily targets private practitioners, particularly in general medicine and surgical specialties, where efficient data management, reliability, and time savings are critical. Built from Real Medical Experience The idea behind Mia Experts originated from the daily experience of Vincent Salabi, a surgeon who repeatedly encountered the same issue: medical software that was slow, repetitive, and time-consuming. Instead of helping doctors, these tools often added friction to their workflow. At the same time, a major technological shift was occurring: artificial intelligence was becoming accessible in a way that could be deployed securely and within a sovereign regulatory framework.

Mia Experts was born from the collaboration of three co-founders with complementary expertise — medical, technical, and entrepreneurial — united by a shared ambition: to fundamentally rethink the physician’s digital workspace. Early Milestones and Key Achievements From the earliest stages, several key milestones helped shape the development of Mia Experts. One of the first successes was designing the software architecture. The team built a simple, modular, and scalable architecture capable of intelligently interacting with both patient and physician data. The objective was clear: eliminate unnecessary repetition, ensure every piece of data has meaning, and enable reliable data usage — whether for prescription generation or reducing medical errors. Operating in the highly regulated healthcare sector also required building an infrastructure compliant with Health Data Hosting (HDS) regulations. Mia Experts chose OVHcloud, ensuring health data sovereignty and providing a robust and secure cloud foundation. Infrastructure management is handled in partnership with Lecpac Consulting, allowing the team to meet regulatory requirements while focusing on product development and innovation. Another major milestone came through early presentations at medical conferences, particularly in orthopedic and urological surgery. The response from physicians was extremely positive. The software’s usability and clinical logic quickly generated word-of-mouth interest — even among doctors who had not been directly approached. Mia Experts also achieved several regulatory and technological milestones: LAP certification for prescription software, obtained in collaboration with healthtech company Posos

for prescription software, obtained in collaboration with healthtech company Posos INSi compliance , enabling integration with national health identity standards Even before official product launch, the startup received around 50 pre-orders purely through demonstrations and conference discussions. The platform is now entering its beta testing phase, with the first deployments planned soon. Core Values Driving the Product The development of Mia Experts is guided by a set of strong principles: Simplicity – intuitive interfaces designed for real medical workflows

– intuitive interfaces designed for real medical workflows Pragmatism – AI must deliver measurable time savings

– AI must deliver measurable time savings Data sovereignty – full control over hosting and infrastructure

– full control over hosting and infrastructure Health data security – non-negotiable protection standards

– non-negotiable protection standards Intelligent data structuring – ensuring reliable and actionable medical information Business, Technical and Regulatory Complexity Building a medical software platform involves navigating a unique combination of business, technological, and regulatory challenges. From a business perspective, the first hurdle was securing funding while preserving technological independence. Mia Experts achieved this through an initial funding round involving physician investors, complemented by support from Bpifrance and the French Tech Grant program. On the technical side, the strict healthcare regulatory environment posed significant challenges. Compliance with HDS standards required implementing strong guarantees around security, traceability, service availability, and access governance from the very beginning. Another critical challenge involved health data interoperability. Medical data must follow standardized national frameworks and coding systems. Mia Experts needed to structure and transform this data so it could interact seamlessly with national health services such as secure messaging systems and health data platforms. Yet the biggest challenge was balancing all these constraints with a smooth user experience. The ambition was never to create software that was simply compliant but difficult to use. Instead, the goal was to design a platform that remains intuitive, efficient, and truly supportive of physicians’ daily work. Why Mia Experts Chose the Cloud Cloud infrastructure quickly became a natural choice for the project. First, artificial intelligence requires scalable computing resources. Running AI endpoints, fine-tuning models, and processing medical voice data demand infrastructure that can scale dynamically while protecting sensitive data. Second, the cloud offers strong advantages for security and regulatory compliance. As a medical software publisher, Mia Experts needed an infrastructure capable of guaranteeing both data sovereignty and regulatory compliance within the European framework. Finally, the cloud enables a much more agile product strategy. Unlike traditional locally installed medical software, cloud-based architecture allows centralized updates and continuous product improvement without disrupting physicians’ workflows. For a fast-growing startup, this flexibility is essential. Leveraging OVHcloud to Build a Sovereign Health Infrastructure Choosing OVHcloud was a strategic decision for Mia Experts, especially in a context where health data sovereignty is a critical issue. Many solutions rely on non-European cloud providers. OVHcloud allowed the startup to build its infrastructure on a secure, sovereign European cloud, fully compliant with French and EU regulations. This has become a strong differentiator — both from a regulatory standpoint and in terms of trust with physicians. The OVHcloud Startup Program also played a key role during the early development phase by helping offset the high technical costs associated with innovation. Mia Experts relies heavily on speech-to-text and AI models for generating medical reports. Fine-tuning these models to understand medical vocabulary requires substantial computing power. The program allowed the team to train and test these models without immediate financial pressure. The Infrastructure Behind Mia Experts Today, the platform runs on a robust cloud architecture built on OVHcloud services, including: Managed Kubernetes for Dev, Pre-production, and Production environments

for Dev, Pre-production, and Production environments S3-compatible object storage for medical documents and AI models

for medical documents and AI models GPU instances supporting real-time medical speech transcription

supporting real-time medical speech transcription AI Endpoints for LLMs such as Mistral, Llama, and GPT-OSS

for LLMs such as Mistral, Llama, and GPT-OSS Dedicated Public Cloud instances hosting GitHub CI/CD runners All infrastructure is hosted in France, ensuring compliance with GDPR and HDS requirements. One major advantage of OVHcloud AI endpoints is transparency: customer data is not used to train external models, a key concern in healthcare environments.

Tangible Results and Impact The collaboration with OVHcloud has enabled several concrete achievements. First, Mia Experts successfully deployed an infrastructure fully compliant with HDS health data hosting standards, guaranteeing high levels of security, availability, and traceability. Second, the startup has been able to build and control its own AI capabilities, particularly around speech recognition and medical text generation. The voice recognition system has already been adapted to medical vocabulary, delivering strong accuracy in clinical contexts. Another key outcome is AI sovereignty. By hosting AI inference within a controlled European environment, Mia Experts retains full control over its data, models, and algorithms. Finally, the cloud infrastructure provides significant operational agility. The team can deploy updates quickly, iterate on AI models, and continuously improve application performance. Accelerating Product Adoption These technological choices have significantly strengthened Mia Experts’ positioning within the medical software ecosystem. The cloud infrastructure makes the solution eligible for Ségur V2 standards, a key regulatory benchmark for healthcare software interoperability in France. This strengthens credibility with physicians and facilitates integration into the national digital health ecosystem. By maintaining full control over its AI pipeline — from hosting to model fine-tuning — Mia Experts can guarantee both data confidentiality and high-quality performance tailored to medical language. What’s Next for Mia Experts The next step is the progressive onboarding of the first users, with around 50 pre-registrations already secured before the official launch. In the medium term, the startup aims to reach: 300 users within two years

500 users within three years At the same time, Mia Experts plans to expand beyond surgical specialties with the launch of Mia Experts for General Practice, followed by extensions into additional medical disciplines. The long-term vision is to build a modular medical platform adaptable to multiple specialties while sharing a unified technological foundation. Advice for Other Startups For startups building AI-driven products, the Mia Experts team highlights three key lessons. First, anticipate your data strategy early. AI models are only as good as the data used to train them. Structuring and preparing datasets before accessing cloud resources can provide a major competitive advantage. Second, do not underestimate regulatory complexity, especially in sectors like healthcare. Partnering with an experienced infrastructure manager can significantly accelerate deployment. Finally, think of the cloud not only as hosting infrastructure but as a strategic platform for innovation and scalability. Conclusion The journey of Mia Experts shows that innovation in healthcare requires a careful balance between technological ambition, regulatory rigor, and practical usability. By building on a sovereign and compliant cloud infrastructure from the outset, the startup has laid strong foundations for developing a medical platform that genuinely supports physicians. The collaboration with OVHcloud has enabled Mia Experts to deploy a secure, scalable, and AI-ready infrastructure, ensuring full control over both health data and AI models. For startups operating in highly regulated sectors, choosing the right cloud ecosystem can make all the difference — enabling innovation, accelerating growth, and building trust from day one. Don’t let infrastructure costs limit your growth. We strongly urge other startups to join the OVHcloud Startup Program. Contact their team to build your own foundation for sustainable success.