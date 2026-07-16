Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

Software supply chains have become more complex and increasingly targeted, making container image security a fundamental requirement for building trust in modern delivery pipelines. By signing images with Cosign and protecting signing keys in OVHcloud KMS, teams can keep cryptographic material out of local environments and CI/CD variables, all while making image signing easier to control, audit and integrate into delivery pipelines. In this blog post, you will learn how to use the OVHcloud KMS plugin for Cosign to generate a key, sign a container image with this key and verify that the OCI image has been correctly signed. Cosign

Cosign is a tool from the Sigstore project used to sign, verify, and attest OCI container images and software artifacts. Cosign supports several signing modes, including keyless signing through Sigstore, where short-lived certificates are generated at signing time based on your identity (via GitHub, Google or another OIDC provider), as well as ephemeral key generation, hardware and KMS-backed signing and custom PKI integration. Cosign supports multiple KMS providers to generate and sign keys. Several external KMS providers are supported, including HashiCorp Vault, AWS KMS, GCP KMS and Azure Key Vault.

Cosign can now also be integrated with OVHcloud KMS through the Sigstore Cosign OVHcloud KMS plugin 💪. OVHcloud Key Management Service (KMS)

OVHcloud KMS, often called OKMS, is a managed service that centralizes the creation, storage, and management of encryption keys. Its main goal is to help businesses secure data and control cryptographic operations from a single platform. Each KMS is associated with a region, so the keys stored in that region are guaranteed to stay in that region. You can order multiple KMSs, either in different regions or in the same region. Prerequisites To be able to use the Sigstore KMS OVHcloud provider, you need to follow some prerequisites: Have an OVHcloud account

Have created an OKMS domain (“ 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 ” for example in this blog post)

” for example in this blog post) Have created an IAM local user (“ cosign- 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 ” for example in this blog post)

” for example in this blog post) Have installed the OVHcloud CLI

Have uuidgen CLI installed 💡The cosign OVHcloud plugin supports both token and mTLS authentication. For the purposes of this blog post, we will use the token authentication mode. Please follow the Sigstore Cosign KMS plugin for OVHcloud guide if you wish to use mTLS authentication mode. Generate a PAT token (for token authentication only) List the OKMS domains:

bash Copy $ ovhcloud okms list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬─────────────┐ │ id │ region │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 │ eu-west-par │ │ xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx │ eu-west-par │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

Save the OKMS ID in an environment variable:

bash Copy export KMS_RESTAPI_OKMSID="305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661"

The cosign OVHcloud plugin needs the permission to create and fetch keys from the OVHcloud KMS. If you want to use token autentication, you’ll need a token (PAT). You can use the ovhcloud CLI to do that:

bash Copy PAT_TOKEN=$(ovhcloud iam user token create <iam-local-user-name> --name pat-<iam-local-user-name> --description "PAT cosign for domain $KMS_RESTAPI_OKMSID" -o json | jq .details.token | tr -d '"') echo $PAT_TOKEN

You should have a result like this:

bash Copy $ PAT_TOKEN=$(ovhcloud iam user token create cosign-305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 --name pat-cosign-305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 --description "PAT cosign for domain 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661" -o json | jq .details.token | tr -d '"') 2026/05/07 08:48:34 Final parameters: { "description": "PAT cosign for domain 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661", "name": "pat-cosign-305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661" } $ echo $PAT_TOKEN eyJhbGciOiJFZE...ASgXy55_DDFHdy4Z5uSq8lww-Bw

Save the KMS information Save the KMS information in environment variables. For example:

bash Copy export KMS_RESTAPI_ENDPOINT=$(ovhcloud okms get $KMS_RESTAPI_OKMSID -o json | jq .restEndpoint | xargs) export KMS_RESTAPI_TYPE="token" export KMS_RESTAPI_TOKEN=$PAT_TOKEN

Display the saved information:

bash Copy $ echo $KMS_RESTAPI_ENDPOINT https://eu-west-par.okms.ovh.net $ echo $KMS_RESTAPI_OKMSID 305db938-1234-5678-9012-3a0a29291661 $ echo $KMS_RESTAPI_TYPE token $ echo $KMS_RESTAPI_TOKEN eyJ...BIoHCA

Cosign KMS plugin installation Install the plugin locally:

bash Copy curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ovh/sigstore-kms-ovhcloud/main/install.sh | sh

⚠️ The binary is installed in $HOME/.local/bin by default (created if it does not exist). Make sure this directory is in your PATH . Or follow the other installation methods. Now you can use the OVHcloud KMS plugin directly in the cosign command 🎉. Let's use Cosign with the OVHcloud KMS! Generate a key First, to sign an image, we need to generate a key pair. To do that we need to generate a UUID and use it in the cosign generate-key-pair command.

bash Copy export KEY_ID=$(uuidgen) cosign generate-key-pair --kms ovhcloud://$KEY_ID

The signing key is created in OVHcloud KMS, and the public key is written locally. You should see an output like this:

bash Copy $ export KEY_ID=$(uuidgen) $ cosign generate-key-pair --kms ovhcloud://$KEY_ID Public key written to cosign.pub

The command generates a key pair using the ECDSA algorithm and writes the public key to cosign.pub . Check the keys have been created:

bash Copy $ ls -l cosign.pub -rw------- 1 avache staff 178 18 juin 16:06 cosign.pub $ cat cosign.pub -----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MFkw...QgwA== -----END PUBLIC KEY-----



Once the key pair has been generated, use the corresponding OVHcloud KMS key ID in the ovhcloud://$KEY_ID URI when signing and verifying images. Or get an existing public key (optional) Instead of creating a new public key, you can retrieve an existing one with the following command:

bash Copy cosign public-key --key ovhcloud://$KEY_ID --outfile cosign-ovhcloud.pub

Sign an image Replace the $IMAGE@sha256:$HASH parameter with the URI to your image and the hash to your image and execute this command:

bash Copy cosign sign --key ovhcloud://$KEY_ID $IMAGE@sha256:$HASH

You should see an output like this:

bash Copy $ cosign sign --key ovhcloud://$KEY_ID 12345678.c1.de1.container-registry.ovh.net/my-project/my-image@sha256:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Verify the image has been signed

bash Copy cosign verify --key ovhcloud://$KEY_ID $IMAGE@sha256:$HASH

You should see an output like this:

bash Copy $ cosign verify --key ovhcloud://$KEY_ID 12345678.c1.de1.container-registry.ovh.net/my-project/my-image@sha256:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Verification for 12345678.c1.de1.container-registry.ovh.net/my-project/my-image@sha256:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx -- The following checks were performed on each of these signatures: - The cosign claims were validated - Existence of the claims in the transparency log was verified offline - The signatures were verified against the specified public key [{"critical":{"identity":{"docker-reference":"12345678.c1.de1.container-registry.ovh.net/my-project/my-image@sha256:xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"},"image":{"docker-manifest-digest":"sha256:b1202...2334e2"},"type":"https://sigstore.dev/cosign/sign/v1"},"optional":{}}]