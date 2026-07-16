OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Data”

Navigating Global Expansion and Data Residency: The Power of OVHcloud Local Zones

Navigating Global Expansion and Data Residency: The Power of OVHcloud Local Zones

Accelerating with OVHcloudHenrik Hasenkamp, Marc Harriss, William Dubreuil, Mirko Leskur06/01/2025
Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024

Object Storage - S3 API : Changelog H1 2024

OVHcloud Product NewsFlorian Ruscassie19/07/2024
The CLOUD Act: Implications of Storing Data with Cloud Providers - What Does it Mean for the Partner Ecosystem?

The CLOUD Act: Implications of Storing Data with Cloud Providers - What Does it Mean for the Partner Ecosystem?

OVHcloud Partner ProgramJuliette Galletti15/04/2024
Save time, optimise performance, and ensure database availability with managed MongoDB

Save time, optimise performance, and ensure database availability with managed MongoDB

OVHcloud Product NewsDimitri Fagué07/02/2024