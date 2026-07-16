Navigating Global Expansion and Data Residency: The Power of OVHcloud Local Zones

How do you get your data closer to your business while navigating move to cloud complexity? How can you ensure better infrastructure performance for your customers worldwide? Discover OVHcloud Local Zones: a groundbreaking compute solution for you, your customers and partners' global expansion.

In this blog post, you will learn how to navigate through cloud architectures challenges. Unlock a realm of opportunities to expand globally while acting locally. Find out how to enhance your business with closer-to-use cloud infrastructure.

From centralized data centers to local data

For years, the traditional cloud architecture relied on a few centralized data centers. This often lead to data residency issues and unsatisfying user experience due to latency. Now, with our global infrastructure deployment concept comes a new era. OVHcloud Local Zones shorten the long distances travel of your data. Ensuring localized owned management of your infrastructure. You can now have the power to choose wherever you want to host your data globally and how to protect the most sensitive ones locally.

"Cross-border data transfers can have a huge positive impact on the economy by 2030 if we make the right decisions now." - Hilary Mine, President of DIGITALEUROPE

How to help your data navigate the right way with Local Zones

OVHcloud's Local Zones extend the reach of its infrastructure to key urban hubs across several countries. Within the coming years, we will offer new infrastructure in 150 cities. These infrastructures simplify localization of sensitive data. On top of that, it improves application performance across the board, without imposing exorbitant costs or complexities on organizations.

Three Ways Local Zones Help International Companies

Store Data Locally : Operating in multiple countries often entails grappling with regulatory complexities. Local Zones enable businesses to store data within the same country. With a minimized latency, ensuring faster content delivery, and facilitating data localization and protection. Scale with Confidence : Locating data centers nearest to areas of high user demand is strategical. That's why Local Zones allow companies to deploy at scale and expand their services seamlessly. All of this while maintaining reliability and freedom of choice. Always, at the best price performance ratio. Improve User Experience : In an age where consumers demand lightning-fast responsiveness, Local Zones facilitate the hosting of services locally, resulting in lower latency and higher user satisfaction.

Expand Safely with Local Zones

That's right. It goes without saying that data residency and state-of-the-art computing are crucial. What's more, reduced latency and international expansion make OVHcloud an indispensable partner for companies on the road to digital transformation. Especially if you're looking to gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

Ready to Elevate Your Business with OVHcloud ?

Whether you're navigating complex data localization or sensitiveness or striving to deliver unparalleled user experiences, OVHcloud's Local Zones can offer.

OVHcloud Local Zones make real the principles of Edge Computing offering businesses robust, flexible, and secure cloud solutions. Don't miss our suite of offerings including:

B3 compute instances,

Block storage,

Object Storage S3 compatible

Volume snapshots

Automatic back-up

An expanding array of new features coming up!



OVHcloud isn't just meeting industry standards—it's setting the pace.

And the perspective for your business development with Local Zones doesn't stop there. Indeed, with Kubernetes, volume snapshots, automatic back-up on the horizon: the future looks brighter than ever for those seeking top-tier cloud services. Meanwhile, you can already learn how to create a kube cluster in a Local Zone through managed rancher service (thanks Aurélie).

So, just dive in! The OVHcloud Local Zones journey is only just beginning…



Our upcoming local zones deployment worldwide:

Boston

Oslo

Helsinki

Copenhagen

Manchester

Salt Lake City

Phoenix

Reach out today to explore how OVHcloud can help you gain a measurable competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world.