Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

Introduction My name is Filip Dorosz. I've been working at OVHcloud since 2017 as a DevOps Engineer. Today I want to tell you a story of how we deployed next-gen Ceph at OVHcloud. But first, a few words about Ceph: Ceph is a software defined storage solution that powers OVHcloud’s additional Public Cloud volumes as well as our product Cloud Disk Array. But I won’t bore you with the marketing stuff - let the story begin!

This looks like an interesting task... One and a half years ago we started a very familiar sprint. Aside from usual stuff that we have to deal with, there were one task that looked a little more interesting. The title read: “Evaluate whether we can run newer versions of Ceph on our current software”. We needed newer versions of Ceph and Bluestore to create a next-gen Ceph solution with all flash storage. Our software solution (which we call a legacy solution) is based on Docker. It sounds really cool but we run Docker a bit differently from it's intended purpose. Our containers are very stateful. We run a full blown init system inside the container as docker entry point. And that init system then starts all the software we need inside the container, including Puppet which we use to manage the “things”. It sounds like we're using Docker containers similarly to LXC containers doesn’t it?...

It quickly turned out that it is not possible to run newer Ceph releases in our in-house solution because newer versions of Ceph make use of systemd and in our current solution we don’t run systemd at all - not inside the containers and not on the hosts that host them. The hunt for solutions began. One possibility was to package Ceph ourselves and get rid of systemd, but that's a lot of work with little added value. Ceph community provides tested packages which need to be taken advantage of, so that option was off the table. Second option was to run Ceph with supervisord inside the Docker container. While it sounds like a plan, even supervisord docs clearly states that supervisord “is not meant to be run as a substitute for init as “process id 1”.”. So that was clearly not an option either. We needed systemd! At this point, it was clear that we needed a solution that enables us to run systemd inside the container as well as on the host. It sounded like a perfect time to switch to a brand new solution - a solution that was designed to run a full OS inside the container. As our Docker used LXC backend it was a natural choice to evaluate LXC. It had all the features we need but with LXC we would have to code all the container-related automation ourselves. But could all this additional work be avoided? It turns out it could... As I used LXD in my previous project I knew it is capable of managing images, networks, block devices and all the nice features that are needed to setup a fully functional Ceph cluster. So I reinstalled my developer servers with an Ubuntu Server LTS release and installed LXD on them.

LXD has everything that was needed to create fully functional Ceph clusters: it supports 'fat' stateful containers,

it supports systemd inside the container,

it supports container images so we can prepare customized images and use them without hassle,

passing whole block devices to containers,

passing ordinary directories to containers,

support for easy container start, stop, restart,

REST API that will be covered in later parts of the article,

support for multiple network interfaces within containers using macvlan. After just a few hours of manual work I had Ceph cluster running Mimic release inside LXD containers. I typed ceph health and I got ‘HEALTH_OK’. Nice! It worked great. How do we industrialize that? To industrialize it and plug it into our Control Plane we needed a Puppet module for LXD so Puppet could manage all the container related elements on the host. There was no such module that provided the functionality we needed so we needed to code it ourselves. LXD daemon exposes handy REST API that we utilized to create our Puppet module. You can talk to the API locally over unix socket and through the network if you configure to expose it. For usage within the module it was really convenient to use lxc query command which works by sending raw queries to LXD over unix socket. The module is now opensource on GitHub so you can download and play with it. It enables you to configure basic LXD settings as well as create containers, profiles, storage pools etc. The module allows you to create, as well as manage the state of the resources. Just change your manifests, run puppet agent, and it will do the rest.

The LXD Puppet module as of writing this provides the following defines: lxd::profile

lxd::image

lxd::storage

lxd::container For full reference please check out its GitHub page. Manual setup VS Automatic setup with Puppet I will show you a simple example of how to create the exact same setup manually and then again automatically with Puppet. For the purpose of this article I created a new Public Cloud instance with Ubuntu 18.04, one additional disk and already configured bridge device br0. Lets assume there is also a DHCP server listening on the br0 interface. It's worth noting that generally you don't need to create your own image, you can just use the upstream ones with built-in commands. But for the purpose of this article, lets create a custom image that will be exactly like upstream. To create such image you just have to type some commands to repack upstream image into Unified Tarball.

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# wget https://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/bionic/current/bionic-server-cloudimg-amd64-root.tar.xz root@ubuntu:~# wget https://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/bionic/current/bionic-server-cloudimg-amd64-lxd.tar.xz root@ubuntu:~# mkdir -p ubuntu1804/rootfs root@ubuntu:~# tar -xf bionic-server-cloudimg-amd64-lxd.tar.xz -C ubuntu1804/ root@ubuntu:~# tar -xf bionic-server-cloudimg-amd64-root.tar.xz -C ubuntu1804/rootfs/ root@ubuntu:~# cd ubuntu1804/ root@ubuntu:~/ubuntu1804# tar -czf ../ubuntu1804.tar.gz *

You will end with a ubuntu1804.tar.gz image that can be used with LXD. For the purpose of this article I've put this image in a directory reachable through HTTP for example: http://example.net/lxd-image/ Manual setup First thing first lets install LXD.

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# apt install lxd

During package install you will be greeted with the message: "To go through the initial LXD configuration, run: lxd init" but we will just do the steps manually. Next step is to add the new storage pool.

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc storage create default dir source=/var/lib/lxd/storage-pools/default Storage pool default create

Next, create a custom profile that will have: environment variable http_proxy set to '', 2GB memory limit, roofs on default storage-pool and eth0 that will be part of bridge br0.

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc profile create customprofile Profile customprofile created root@ubuntu:~# lxc profile device add customprofile root disk path=/ pool=default Device root added to customprofile root@ubuntu:~# lxc profile device add customprofile eth0 nic nictype=bridged parent=br0 Device eth0 added to customprofile root@ubuntu:~# lxc profile set customprofile limits.memory 2GB

Lets print out the whole profile to check if its ok:

yaml Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc profile show customprofile config: environment.http_proxy: "" limits.memory: 2GB description: "" devices: eth0: nictype: bridged parent: br0 type: nic root: path: / pool: default type: disk name: customprofile used_by: []

Then lets fetch the LXD image in the Unified Tarball format:

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# wget -O /tmp/ubuntu1804.tar.gz http://example.net/lxd-images/ubuntu1804.tar.gz

And import it:

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc image import /tmp/ubuntu1804.tar.gz --alias ubuntu1804 Image imported with fingerprint: dc6f4c678e68cfd4d166afbaddf5287b65d2327659a6d51264ee05774c819e70

Once we have everything in place lets create our first container:

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc init ubuntu1804 container01 --profile customprofile Creating container01

Now lets add some host directories to the container:

Please note that you have to set proper owner of the directory on the host!

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# mkdir /srv/log01 root@ubuntu:~# lxc config device add container01 log disk source=/srv/log01 path=/var/log/

And as a final touch add a host's partition to the container:

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc config device add container01 bluestore unix-block source=/dev/sdb1 path=/dev/bluestore

/dev/sdb1 will be available inside the container. We use it for passing devices for Ceph's Bluestore to the container. The container is ready to be started.

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc start container01

Voila! Container is up and running. We setup our containers very similarly to the above. Although it was quite easy to setup the above by hand. For a massive deployment, you need to automate things. So now lets do the above using our LXD Puppet module. Automatic setup with Puppet To make use of the module, download it to your puppet server and place it in the module path. Then, create a new class or add it to one of the existing classes; whatever suits you.

I plugged it into my puppet server. Please note that I am using bridge device br0 that was prepared earlier by other modules and that LXD images are hosted on a webserver http://example.net/lxd-images/ as Unified Tarballs. Full example module that makes use of LXD Puppet module:

javascript Copy class mymodule { class {'::lxd': } lxd::storage { 'default': driver => 'dir', config => { 'source' => '/var/lib/lxd/storage-pools/default' } } lxd::profile { 'exampleprofile': ensure => 'present', config => { 'environment.http_proxy' => '', 'limits.memory' => '2GB', }, devices => { 'root' => { 'path' => '/', 'pool' => 'default', 'type' => 'disk', }, 'eth0' => { 'nictype' => 'bridged', 'parent' => 'br0', 'type' => 'nic', } } } lxd::image { 'ubuntu1804': ensure => 'present', repo_url => 'http://example.net/lxd-images/', image_file => 'ubuntu1804.tar.gz', image_alias => 'ubuntu1804', } lxd::container { 'container01': state => 'started', config => { 'user.somecustomconfig' => 'My awesome custom env variable', }, profiles => ['exampleprofile'], image => 'ubuntu1804', devices => { 'log' => { 'path' => '/var/log/', 'source' => '/srv/log01', 'type' => 'disk', }, 'bluestore' => { 'path' => '/dev/bluestore', 'source' => '/dev/sdb1', 'type' => 'unix-block', } } } }

Now the only thing left to do is to run puppet agent on the machine. It will apply desired state:

yaml Copy root@ubuntu:~# puppet agent -t Info: Using configured environment 'production' Info: Retrieving pluginfacts Info: Retrieving plugin Info: Retrieving locales Info: Loading facts Info: Caching catalog for ubuntu.openstacklocal Info: Applying configuration version '1588767214' Notice: /Stage[main]/Lxd::Install/Package[lxd]/ensure: created Notice: /Stage[main]/Lxd::Config/Lxd_config[global_images.auto_update_interval]/ensure: created Notice: /Stage[main]/Mymodule/Lxd::Storage[default]/Lxd_storage[default]/ensure: created Notice: /Stage[main]/Mymodule/Lxd::Profile[exampleprofile]/Lxd_profile[exampleprofile]/ensure: created Notice: /Stage[main]/Mymodule/Lxd::Image[ubuntu1804]/Exec[lxd image present http://example.net/lxd-images//ubuntu1804.tar.gz]/returns: executed successfully Notice: /Stage[main]/Mymodule/Lxd::Container[container01]/Lxd_container[container01]/ensure: created Notice: Applied catalog in 37.56 seconds

In the end you will have new container up and running:

bash Copy root@ubuntu:~# lxc ls +-------------+---------+--------------------+------+------------+-----------+ | NAME | STATE | IPV4 | IPV6 | TYPE | SNAPSHOTS | +-------------+---------+--------------------+------+------------+-----------+ | container01 | RUNNING | 192.168.0.5 (eth0) | | PERSISTENT | 0 | +-------------+---------+--------------------+------+------------+-----------+

Because you can expose custom environment variables in the container, it opens a lot of possibilities to configure new containers.