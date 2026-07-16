Dealing with small files with OpenStack Swift (part 1)

OpenStack Swift is a distributed storage system that is easy to scale horizontally, using standard servers and disks. We are using it at OVHcloud for internal needs, and as a service for our customers.



By design, it is rather easy to use, but you still need to think about your workload when designing a Swift cluster. In this post I’ll explain how data is stored in a Swift cluster, and why small objects are a concern.

How does Swift store files? The nodes responsible for storing data in a Swift cluster are the “object servers”. To select the object servers that will hold a specific object, Swift relies on consistent hashing: In practice, when an object is uploaded, a MD5 checksum will be computed, based on the object name. A number of bits will be extracted from that checksum, which will give us the “partition” number.

The partition number enables you to look at the “ring”, to see which server and disk should store that particular object. The “ring” is a mapping between a partition number, and the object servers that should store objects belonging to that partition.

Let’s take a look at an example. In this case we will use only 2 bits off the md5 checksum (far too low but much easier to draw! There are only 4 partitions)



When a file is uploaded, from its name and other elements, we get a md5 checksum, 72acded3acd45e4c8b6ed680854b8ab1 . If we take the 2 most significant bits, we get partition 1. From the object ring, we get the list of servers that should store copies of the object. With a recommended Swift setup, you would store three identical copies of the object. For a single upload, we create three actual files, on three different servers.

Swift policies We’ve just seen how the most common Swift policy is to store identical copies of an object.

That may be a little costly for some use cases, and Swift also supports “erasure coding” policies.

Let’s compare them now.

The “replica policy” which we just described. You can choose how many copies of objects you want to store.

The “erasure coding” policy type