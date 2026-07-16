What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026

The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:

We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered: 🎥 Rémy Vandepoel discussed with Magali De Labareyre about ou human resource management and the OVHcloud culture. Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️ .

In this episode of Tranche de Tech, Stephane and Aurelie welcome former team member Thierry for a wide-ranging conversation on tech, conferences, and community. They reflect on recent events like Devoxx France and MiXiT, sharing highlights from talks, trends, and the growing role of AI in today’s software landscape. The discussion explores how AI is evolving from pure model innovation toward software patterns, developer tooling, and more practical, structured usage. Thierry also introduces CALM, his weekly Twitch show, and revisits the inspiring story behind Mixtine, a kids’ tech initiative that brings programming and digital culture to younger generations. More than a tech recap, this episode is a celebration of curiosity, knowledge sharing, and the importance of building inclusive communities around technology.

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in May 2026. 🚀

📝 Our latest blog posts

Here are the articles our team published on the OVHcloud Blog this month.

📝 Devoxx France 2026: feedback and highlights - by Aurélie Vache

This blog post explains what stood out at Devoxx France 2026, from major conference highlights to the key technology trends shaping the developer ecosystem.

It shows how AI dominated the event, with strong attention on agentic systems, governance, production use cases, and the broader impact of AI on software engineering.

The article also highlights OVHcloud’s strong presence through its booth, community engagement, and a large number of accepted talks and speakers.

Beyond AI, it captures wider themes such as platform engineering, security, cloud resilience, developer experience, open source, and digital sovereignty.

Overall, it offers both a conference recap and a clear snapshot of where the industry is heading in 2026.

📝 Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS) - by Aurélie Vache

This blog post explains how to connect OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) to Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) clusters using NetApp Trident CSI.

It walks readers through provisioning the required OVHcloud resources with Terraform, including EFS, OAuth2 credentials, IAM policies, and vRack Services networking.

The article then shows how to install Trident, configure the backend securely, and integrate EFS as dynamic shared storage for Kubernetes workloads.

It highlights key capabilities such as high availability, predictable performance, and ReadWriteMany access for production-ready persistent storage.

Overall, it serves as a practical step-by-step guide for teams that need scalable shared file storage in OVHcloud Kubernetes environments.

This blog post explains how the Copy.Fail (CVE-2026-31431) Linux kernel zero-day can rapidly compromise systems through reliable privilege escalation.

It shows how the flaw abuses the algif_aead crypto module to hijack trusted binaries in memory without changing files on disk, making detection harder.

The article highlights the risks for Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD runners, shared environments, and multi-tenant infrastructure.

It also provides an immediate DaemonSet-based mitigation that OVHcloud MKS users can deploy while waiting for patched cluster versions.

Overall, it serves as a practical guide to reducing exposure quickly, while reminding readers that the official security patch is the proper long-term fix.

🎙️ Podcasts / Videos 📺

Aurélie was invited in the podcast "Biztrot Café #2 - IA Gen or not IA Gen ?".

During this second episode of the podcast, Marian, Julien, Jean-Phi and Aurélie discussed about a recurring question: "AI Gen or not AI Gen?" and the growing use of generative AI in the tech community. Together, they discuss how AI is being used to create conference talks, presentation slides, blog posts, and even sketchnotes. They share both the benefits and the limitations of these tools, highlighting how generative AI can accelerate content creation while still requiring careful review, creativity, and significant iteration to achieve high-quality results.

Watch the replay on YouTube ▶️.

🗓️ Coming up next

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

🗓️ - June, 3 - 1h PM CET - Very Tech Talk Twitch about Quantum

📺 OVHcloud Twitch channel

🗓️ - June, 11 & 12 Dev Quest Niort (Niort, France)

🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving one talk (Thursday the 11th at 2h30 PM): Comprendre Kubernetes de manière visuelle

🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one workshop (Friday the 12th at 10h AM): Ajouter de l'IA à nos applications : et si c'était aussi simple qu'ajouter une librairie ?

🗓️ - June, 24, 25 & 26 - BreizhCamp (Rennes, France)

🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving two talks:

- JBang, un fichier Java pour les gouverner tous ? 💍 (Thurdsay the 25th at 5h PM)

- 🧰 Les dev containers, la boîte à outils ultime pour les devs ? (Friday the 26th at 4h PM)

🗓️ New "Tranches de Tech" podcast episode

🎧 All episodes are available on Ausha and all your favorite podcast applications!

💬 Stay in Touch

Want to chat with us, share your thoughts, or just say hi? Here’s how to get in touch with the Developer Advocate team:

See you next month! 👋