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Stéphane Philippart

Stéphane Philippart

Contributor

Once a developer, always a developer! Java developer for many years, I have the joy of knowing JDK 1.1, JEE, Struts, ... and now Spring, Quarkus, (core, boot, batch), Angular, Groovy, Golang, ... For more than ten years I was a Software Architect, a job that allowed me to face many problems inherent to the complex information systems in large groups. I also had other lives, notably in automation and delivery with the implementation of CI/CD chains based on Jenkins pipelines. I particularly like sharing and relationships with developers and I became a Developer Relation at OVHcloud. This new adventure allows me to continue to use technologies that I like such as Kubernetes or AI for example but also to continue to learn and discover a lot of new things. All the while keeping in mind one of my main motivations as a Developer Relation: making developers happy. Always sharing, I am the co-creator of the TADx Meetup in Tours, allowing discovery and sharing around different tech topics.

Articles from Stéphane Philippart

Discovering Docker Agent with AI Endpoints

Discovering Docker Agent with AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart02/07/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - June 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - June 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart30/06/2026
How to process large AI requests with Batch Mode on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

How to process large AI requests with Batch Mode on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart01/06/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - May 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache27/05/2026
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #28 - La dream team au complet

🎙️ Tranches de Tech #28 - La dream team au complet

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart11/05/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart29/04/2026
Extract Text from Images with OCR using Python and OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Extract Text from Images with OCR using Python and OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart01/04/2026
What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - March 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - March 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart31/03/2026
Create a podcast transcript with Whisper by AI Endpoints

Create a podcast transcript with Whisper by AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart28/08/2025