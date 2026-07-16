What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:

We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered: 🎥 Rémy Vandepoel discussed with Antonin Anchisi and Aurélie Vache about our Manages Kubernetes Service (MKS) and some feedbacks about the KubeCon Europe 2026. Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️ .

This episode of Tranches de Tech features Annabelle Koster, who shares her journey from tech recruiter to community ambassador, highlighting how she overcame impostor syndrome by actively learning and engaging with developers. She emphasizes the importance of community, conferences, and volunteering in building meaningful connections and personal growth. The discussion also explores the evolving role of AI as a productivity tool in her daily work. Ultimately, the episode underlines that, despite technological advances, human interaction, sharing, and mutual support remain at the heart of the tech ecosystem.

A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped!

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in April 2026. 🚀

📝 Our latest blog posts

Here are the articles our team published on the OVHcloud Blog this month.

📝 Extract Text from Images with OCR using Python and OVHcloud AI Endpoints — by Stéphane Philippart

This blog post explains how to perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) using a vision-capable language model via AI Endpoints and Python. It shows that, instead of traditional OCR tools, developers can send images directly to a multimodal model using the OpenAI-compatible API to extract text while preserving layout. The tutorial walks through a simple Python script, including environment setup, image encoding in base64, and API calls. Overall, it highlights how modern vision LLMs simplify OCR workflows, making text extraction more flexible and easier to implement.

📝 Discover the External Secret Operator (ESO) OVHcloud Provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets 🎉 - by Aurélie Vache

This blog post introduces a new provider for the External Secrets Operator (ESO) that integrates directly with OVHcloud Secret Manager, simplifying how secrets are handled in Kubernetes. It explains how ESO works by synchronizing secrets from external systems into Kubernetes and automatically updating them when changes occur. The tutorial walks through the full setup, including creating a secret in OVHcloud, configuring authentication, and deploying resources like ClusterSecretStore and ExternalSecret. Overall, the article highlights how this new provider streamlines secret management and improves integration between OVHcloud services and Kubernetes environments.

📝 KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights by Aurélie Vache and Rémy Vandepoel

The post highlights KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 as strongly shaped by the rise of AI, pushing cloud-native toward an “AI-native” paradigm. OVHcloud emphasizes sovereign cloud principles, focusing on openness, reversibility, and performance. The event featured rich technical discussions, demos, and exchanges around Kubernetes and demanding workloads. It also underscored the importance of open-source collaboration within the CNCF ecosystem. Finally, OVHcloud’s booth and activities aimed to make these topics more accessible and tangible.

🗓️ Coming up next

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

🗓️ - May, 6 & 7 - Devoxx UK, in London

🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one talk (Wednesday the 6th at 6PM): 🧰 Dev Containers: the ultimate toolbox for developers?

🗓️ - May, 13 - 1h PM CET - Very Tech Talk Twitch about Human Resources

📺 OVHcloud Twitch channel

🗓️ - May, 19 & 20 - Kubernetes Community Days in Helsinki

🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving one talk (Wednesday the 20th at 2h30 PM): The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: An Interactive Trivia Game on concepts, components, usage…

🗓️ - May, 21 & 22 - Devops days in Geneva

🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one workshop (Thursday the 21th at 2h55 PM): Développer avec l'IA : et si c'était aussi simple qu'ajouter une librairie ?

🗓️ New "Tranches de Tech" podcast episode

🎧 All episodes are available on Ausha and all your favorite podcast applications!

💬 Stay in Touch

Want to chat with us, share your thoughts, or just say hi? Here’s how to get in touch with the Developer Advocate team:

See you next month! 👋