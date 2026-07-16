How to process large AI requests with Batch Mode on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Let’s say you have 20,000 support tickets to classify before tomorrow morning, or a full product catalog to translate without manually sending each request one by one. That kind of workload can quickly become slow, repetitive and difficult to manage.

Batch Mode is designed to help in exactly this type of scenario.

What is Batch Mode?

When working with LLMs, you often send requests one by one through synchronous endpoints like /v1/chat/completions or /v1/responses . This works fine for real-time use cases, but what can you do if you need to process hundreds or thousands of prompts? Sending them individually is slow, and you're limited by rate limits.

Batch mode solves this problem. Instead of sending requests one at a time, you upload a file containing all your requests, submit a batch job, and get the results back asynchronously, within a maximum of 24 hours. And here's the cherry on top: batch mode is 50% cheaper than synchronous requests. Since the platform can schedule your workload more efficiently, you benefit from a significant cost reduction.

This is ideal for:

📊 Bulk classification or summarization tasks

🌍 Large-scale translation jobs

📝 Generating descriptions for a product catalog

🧪 Evaluating model outputs on a test dataset

ℹ️ The Batch API is compatible with the OpenAI Batch API format, so you can use the official OpenAI SDK to interact with it.

When not to use Batch Mode!

Batch Mode is designed for large workloads that do not need an immediate response. This being said, it is not the right choice for real-time use cases such as chatbots, live customer support, interactive assistants or applications where users expect an answer within seconds. For those scenarios, synchronous endpoints remain more appropriate. Use Batch Mode when your requests can be processed asynchronously and retrieved later.

ℹ️ The Batch API is currently in beta. You can find more information about the beta on the dedicated page.

Prerequisites for using Batch Mode

Before getting started, you'll need:

An AI Endpoints API key

Python 3.10+ installed

The openai Python package

⚠️ You can generate your API key from the AI Endpoints console.

Install the dependency: