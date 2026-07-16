What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - March 2026
Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in March 2026. 🚀
🎙️ “Tranches de Tech” – Our monthly podcast
A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped!
🎧 Episode 26: Tranches de Tech #26 - Architecte, c'est une bonne situation ça ?
This month we sat down with Alexandre Touret, Architect at Worldline to discuss the evolving role of software architects and the growing impact of AI on development practices. From Spotify's claim that their devs no longer code, to agentic tools like OpenClaw and Claude Code reshaping workflows. We also cover ANSSI's revised open-source policy, IBM tripling junior hires, and the critical responsibility of mentoring the next generation of developers in an AI-driven world.
📺 Live on Twitch
We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered:
🎥 Rémy Vandepoel discussed with Hugo Allabert and François Loiseau about our Public VCFaaS. Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️.
🎤 Conference Talks
The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:
🏴 KubeCon Amsterdam - Amsterdam, Netherlands 🇳🇱
Aurélie Vache gave a talk: The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: An Interactive Trivia Game
🏴 Voxxed Days Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland 🇨🇭
Stéphane Philippart gave a talk: JBang, a Java file to rule them all? 💍
🤝 Community Engagement
We connected with the community through more than just conferences:
🏫 Meetup Tech Speak'Her & GDG Toulouse - March, 12 - Toulouse, France 🇫🇷
Aurélie Vache gave one talk: J'ai packagé mon application en image docker, et maintenant ?
🏫 IAAM meetup - March, 5 - Marseille, France 🇫🇷
Stéphane Philippart gave a talk: Et si on apprenait à une IA à jouer à chifoumi ? 🪨📃✂
🏫 Sopra Steria Code2Learn - March, 10, 17 & 18 - Lyon, Nantes, Rennes, France 🇫🇷
Stéphane Philippart gave three tech labs: 🧩 Développer avec l'IA : et si c'était aussi simple qu'ajouter une librairie ? 🤘
📝 Our latest blog posts
Here are the articles our team published on the OVHcloud Blog this month.
📝 Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR) — by Aurélie Vache
In this blog post, we explore how OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR) can help you secure your software supply chain. We cover the key features of MPR, including vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation, signature and automation, to show you how to protect your container images and ensure the integrity of your applications.
💻 Code Samples and Open Source
We regularly publish code samples and open-source projects to help you get started with OVHcloud products. Check out our public-cloud-examples repository on GitHub.
New this month:
- 🆕 Work with Cilium contributors to implement Kubernetes traffic routing new fields: traffic distribution: support PreferSameZone and PreferSameNode
- 🆕 New release: OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.12.0
- 🆕 Contributions in the new OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.12.0
🗓️ Coming up next
Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming next.
🗓️ - April, 8 - 1h PM CET - Very Tech Talk Twitch about Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)
🗓️ - April, 16 & 17 - MixIT, in Lyon
🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving one talk (Thursday the 16th at 2:40 PM): Comprendre Kubernetes de manière visuelle
🗓️ - April, 22 to 24 - Devoxx France, in Paris (several OVHcloud speakers 🎉)
🎁 Come and see us, OVHcloud will have a stand!
🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving one talk (Wednesday the 22nd at 5 PM): Question pour un cluster Kubernetes : Quiz sur Kubernetes & ses concepts
🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving two talks:
- 🤖 Apprendre à notre IA à ... apprendre 🧠 on Wednesday the 22nd at 10:30 AM
- Développer avec l'IA : et si c'était aussi simple qu'ajouter une librairie ? on Wednesday the 22nd at 1:30 PM with Mathieu Busquet from OVHcloud
But also other OVHclouders are giving talks! 🥳
- 🎤 Benoît Masson and Sébastien Chédor are giving one talk (Thursday the 23rd at 10:30 AM): ▣ QR Codes : suivez les points sans vous perdre ! ▣
- 🎤 Benoît Masson and Théo Bougé are giving one talk (Friday the 24th at 2:35 AM): Noms de domaines : la grande histoire des petites extensions
- 🎤 Fanny Bouton is giving one talk (Thursday the 23rd at 1:30 PM): Informatique quantique, ce coup-ci on vous dit tout !
- 🎤 Héla Ben Khalfallah is giving one talk (Friday the 24th at 3:30 PM): Refactorer sans tout casser: anatomie des patterns de modernisation incrémentale
🗓️ New "Tranches de Tech" podcast episode
🎧 All episodes are available on Ausha and all your favorite podcast applications!
💬 Stay in Touch
Want to chat with us, share your thoughts, or just say hi? Here’s how to get in touch with the Developer Advocate team:
- 🟣 Discord: OVHcloud Discord server
- 🐦 X / Twitter: @OVHcloud
- 💼 LinkedIn: OVHcloud LinkedIn
- 🐙 GitHub: github.com/ovh
See you next month! 👋