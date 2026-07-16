What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - March 2026

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in March 2026. 🚀

🎙️ “Tranches de Tech” – Our monthly podcast

A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped!

This month we sat down with Alexandre Touret, Architect at Worldline to discuss the evolving role of software architects and the growing impact of AI on development practices. From Spotify's claim that their devs no longer code, to agentic tools like OpenClaw and Claude Code reshaping workflows. We also cover ANSSI's revised open-source policy, IBM tripling junior hires, and the critical responsibility of mentoring the next generation of developers in an AI-driven world.

📺 Live on Twitch

We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered:

🎥 Rémy Vandepoel discussed with Hugo Allabert and François Loiseau about our Public VCFaaS. Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️.

🎤 Conference Talks

The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 KubeCon Amsterdam - Amsterdam, Netherlands 🇳🇱

Aurélie Vache gave a talk: The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: An Interactive Trivia Game