🎙️ Tranches de Tech #28 - La dream team au complet
👤 Présentation de Thierry - ⏱️ 1"15s
- https://mixteen.org/
- https://www.ingenieuses.fr/
- https://tontoncodeur.fr/
- https://www.emaxilde.net/#reseaux
- https://techcafe.fr/
- https://lescastcodeurs.com/
📰 News Techs
🤖 Intelligence Artificielle - ⏱️ 43"35s
Anthropic Claude Code leak
https://www.reddit.com/r/ClaudeAI/comments/1s9d9j9/claude_code_source_leak_megathread/
Qwen 3.6
- https://openrouter.ai/compare/qwen/qwen3.6-plus/anthropic/claude-sonnet-4.6
- https://rits.shanghai.nyu.edu/ai/qwen3-6-27b-a-dense-27b-model-that-beats-a-397b-moe-on-coding/
Quantization from the ground up
https://ngrok.com/blog/quantization
MCP is dead. Long live the CLI
https://ejholmes.github.io/2026/02/28/mcp-is-dead-long-live-the-cli.html
👩💻 Développement - ⏱️ 1h07"26s
Thoughts on OpenAI acquiring Astral and uv/ruff/ty
https://simonwillison.net/2026/Mar/19/openai-acquiring-astral
SpaceX is working with Cursor and has an option to buy the startup for $60B
https://techcrunch.com/2026/04/21/spacex-is-working-with-cursor-and-has-an-option-to-buy-the-startup-for-60-billion/
☁️ Cloud - ⏱️ 1h15"15s
OVHcloud Kubernetes Review: Europe's Quiet Powerhouse
https://www.eucloudcost.com/blog/ovhcloud-cluster
Discovering the External Secrets Operator (ESO) OVHcloud provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/discover-the-external-secret-operator-eso-ovhcloud-provider-to-manage-your-kubernetes-secrets-%f0%9f%8e%89/
Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/secure-your-software-supply-chain-with-ovhcloud-managed-private-registry-mpr/
🎤 Conférences / meetup - ⏱️ 1h21"25s
Le prochain Riviera Dev
💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡