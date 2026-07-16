What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - June 2026
Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in June 2026. 🚀
🎙️ “Tranches de Tech” – Our monthly podcast
A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped!
🎧 Episode 29: Dessiné c'est gagné !
This episode of "Tranche de Tech" features host Stéphane, co-host Aurélie, and guest Ane, a front-end developer at Datadog, who discuss visual thinking and sketchnoting, Ane's experience contributing to the Chromium open-source project, and the growing impact of AI on software development practices. A significant portion of the conversation explores how AI tools are both accelerating code generation and creating challenges for open-source communities, including a flood of low-quality pull requests and security vulnerabilities being discovered (and sometimes irresponsibly disclosed) by AI systems. The episode wraps up with reflections on the instability of GitHub, the financial struggles facing tech conferences, and a shared concern about preserving the human and collaborative elements of the developer profession.
See episode shownotes
📺 Live on Twitch
We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered:
🎥 Stéphane Philippart discussed with Fanny Bouton about quantum computing at OVHcloud.
Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️.
🎤 Conference Talks
The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:
🇫🇷 Paris JUG, Paris 🇫🇷
Stéphane gave a talk: Toi aussi crée ta CLI boostée à l’IA avec Picocli
🇫🇷 DevQuest Niort, Niort 🇫🇷
Aurélie Vache gave two talks:
Stéphane Philippart gave a workshop: Développer avec l'IA : et si c'était aussi simple qu'ajouter une librairie ?
🇫🇷 BreizhCamp, Rennes 🇫🇷
Stéphane Philippart gave two talks
🤝 Community Engagement
We connected with the community through more than just conferences:
🏫 Meetup Tech Speak’Her – June, 4 – Toulouse, France 🇫🇷
Aurélie was a member of the jury during the "Tremplin DevFest Toulouse" evening, organized by the Tech Speak'her association.
During ths "pitch contest" event, eight women from the region delivered their pitches, and the jury had the difficult task of selecting the winner. She will have the opportunity to give a talk at DevFest Toulouse, while the two runners-up will be invited to present their talks at a Tech Speak'her meetup.
📝 Our latest blog posts
Here are the articles our team published on the OVHcloud Blog this month.
📝 Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS - by Aurélie Vache
This article by Aurélie Vache explains how to use Cosign, a tool from the Sigstore project for signing and verifying OCI container images, together with the OVHcloud Key Management Service (KMS) through a dedicated plugin. It walks through the full workflow: generating a key pair stored securely in OVHcloud KMS, signing a container image, and verifying the signature. The main benefit is keeping cryptographic signing keys out of local environments and CI/CD variables, reducing secret sprawl and improving supply chain security.
📝 Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage - by Aurélie Vache
This article by Aurélie Vache explains how to enable native S3 state locking for Terraform and OpenTofu using OVHcloud's S3-compatible Object Storage, made possible by the recent addition of conditional writes support. When activated via the
use_lockfile = true backend option, Terraform creates a
.tflock file during an operation, preventing any concurrent
apply from modifying the state file simultaneously and avoiding state corruption. The post walks through the full setup and demonstrates the locking mechanism in action with practical CLI examples.
📝 How to process large AI requests with Batch Mode on OVHcloud AI Endpoints - by Stéphane Philippart
This article by Stéphane Philippart introduces the Batch Mode feature (currently in beta) for OVHcloud AI Endpoints, which allows processing large volumes of LLM requests asynchronously by uploading a JSONL file, submitting a batch job, and retrieving results within up to 24 hours , at 50% lower cost than synchronous requests. The post walks through the full Python workflow using the OpenAI-compatible SDK: uploading the input file, creating and polling the batch, and downloading the results. It's ideal for non-time-sensitive workloads like bulk classification, translation, or dataset generation, but not suited for real-time use cases like chatbots.
💻 Code Samples and Open Source
We regularly publish code samples and open-source projects to help you get started with OVHcloud products. Check out our public-cloud-examples repository on GitHub.
New this month:
- 🆕 New release: OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.14.0
- 🆕 Contributions in the new Sigstore cosign plugin for OVHcloud KMS
- 🆕 Contributions in the okms-k8s-encryption-provider
🗓️ Coming up next
Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming next.
🗓️ - July, 2 & 3 - Sunny Tech (Montpellier, France)
🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving two talks:
- Comprendre Kyverno de manière visuelle (Thursday the 2nd)
- J'ai packagé mon application en image Docker, et maintenant ? (Friday the 3rd)
🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one talk (Thursday the 2nd): 🧰 Les dev containers, la boîte à outils ultime pour les devs ?
🗓️ - July, 6, 7 & 8 - Riviera Dev (Sophia-Antipolis, France)
🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving two talks:
- Questions pour un conteneur - édition Supply Chain » (Tuesday the 7th)
- Comprendre Kubernetes de manière visuelle (Tuesday the 7th)
🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one workshop (Tuesday the 7th): Créer un assistant IA dans son terminal avec Java, Picocli et Quarkus
🗓️ - July, 8, 9 & 10 - We are developers (Berlin, Germany)
🎤 Aurélie Vache is giving one talk (Thursday the 9th): Understanding Kubernetes in a visual way
🗓️ New "Tranches de Tech" podcast episode
🎧 All episodes are available on Ausha and all your favorite podcast applications!
💬 Stay in Touch
Want to chat with us, share your thoughts, or just say hi? Here’s how to get in touch with the Developer Advocate team:
- 🟣 Discord: OVHcloud Discord server
- 🐦 X / Twitter: @OVHcloud
- 💼 LinkedIn: OVHcloud LinkedIn
- 🐙 GitHub: github.com/ovh
See you next month! 👋