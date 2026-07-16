What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - June 2026

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in June 2026. 🚀 🎙️ “Tranches de Tech” – Our monthly podcast A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped! 🎧 Episode 29: Dessiné c'est gagné ! This episode of "Tranche de Tech" features host Stéphane, co-host Aurélie, and guest Ane, a front-end developer at Datadog, who discuss visual thinking and sketchnoting, Ane's experience contributing to the Chromium open-source project, and the growing impact of AI on software development practices. A significant portion of the conversation explores how AI tools are both accelerating code generation and creating challenges for open-source communities, including a flood of low-quality pull requests and security vulnerabilities being discovered (and sometimes irresponsibly disclosed) by AI systems. The episode wraps up with reflections on the instability of GitHub, the financial struggles facing tech conferences, and a shared concern about preserving the human and collaborative elements of the developer profession. See episode shownotes 📺 Live on Twitch We streamed live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered:

🎥 Stéphane Philippart discussed with Fanny Bouton about quantum computing at OVHcloud.

Catch the replay on YouTube ▶️. 🎤 Conference Talks The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month: 🇫🇷 Paris JUG, Paris 🇫🇷 Stéphane gave a talk: Toi aussi crée ta CLI boostée à l’IA avec Picocli

🤝 Community Engagement We connected with the community through more than just conferences: 🏫 Meetup Tech Speak’Her – June, 4 – Toulouse, France 🇫🇷 Aurélie was a member of the jury during the "Tremplin DevFest Toulouse" evening, organized by the Tech Speak'her association. During ths "pitch contest" event, eight women from the region delivered their pitches, and the jury had the difficult task of selecting the winner. She will have the opportunity to give a talk at DevFest Toulouse, while the two runners-up will be invited to present their talks at a Tech Speak'her meetup.