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Stéphane Philippart

Stéphane Philippart

Contributor

Once a developer, always a developer! Java developer for many years, I have the joy of knowing JDK 1.1, JEE, Struts, ... and now Spring, Quarkus, (core, boot, batch), Angular, Groovy, Golang, ... For more than ten years I was a Software Architect, a job that allowed me to face many problems inherent to the complex information systems in large groups. I also had other lives, notably in automation and delivery with the implementation of CI/CD chains based on Jenkins pipelines. I particularly like sharing and relationships with developers and I became a Developer Relation at OVHcloud. This new adventure allows me to continue to use technologies that I like such as Kubernetes or AI for example but also to continue to learn and discover a lot of new things. All the while keeping in mind one of my main motivations as a Developer Relation: making developers happy. Always sharing, I am the co-creator of the TADx Meetup in Tours, allowing discovery and sharing around different tech topics.

Articles from Stéphane Philippart

OVHcloud at DevFest Nantes 2022

OVHcloud at DevFest Nantes 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Thierrry Chantier10/11/2022
OVHcloud at Volcamp.io 2022

OVHcloud at Volcamp.io 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Thierrry Chantier07/11/2022
OVHcloud at Devoxx Morocco

OVHcloud at Devoxx Morocco

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez28/10/2022
OVHcloud at Cloud Nord

OVHcloud at Cloud Nord

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart10/10/2022
JFrog DevOps & Security day 2022

JFrog DevOps & Security day 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/09/2022
OVHcloud at JUG Summer Camp 2022

OVHcloud at JUG Summer Camp 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart16/09/2022
OVHcloud at BreizhCamp 2022

OVHcloud at BreizhCamp 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart07/07/2022
OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Stéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez11/02/2022