JFrog DevOps & Security day 2022

As speaker and client, we are going to tell you how this first edition of JFrog DevOps and Security day went.

On Friday September 09, 2022, the first edition of JFrog DevOps and Security day took place, in Paris, France.

In this talk, François will explain how OVHcloud leveraged JFrog to enforce CI/CD best practices, replace legacy repository systems, improve distribution and much more. All of this was made possible by developing a standalone DevOps platform that is easy to use for their internal teams.

We"ll see in a next blog post the detail of what François' talk was.

Behind the scene

As a client and DevRel

This is the first conference organised by JFrog on this theme, in French and in Paris. Besides bringing visibility to OVHcloud through François' talk, it also allows us to discuss with the JFrog teams to imagine how we could work together on other subjects than simply being a customer.

As always, it is also an opportunity for us to meet our customers' or prospects' developers and to see with them what they can imagine as use cases with JFrog and OVHcloud products.