OVHcloud at DevFest Nantes 2022

Between Thursday and Friday October 20-21, 2022, DevFest Nantes took place in Nantes, France. As speakers and sponsor, we are going to tell you how this edition of DevFest Nantes went.

Few words about the conference:

- 3700+ attendees

- 90+ speakers

- 2 keynotes

- 70+ conferences

- 42 sponsors

It was the 10th anniversary edition 🎉. The theme of this edition was Jules Vernes! Steam punk atmosphere for all booths 🤩. OVHcloud talks Two talks were given by Alexandre and Olivier. Alexandre Vilain - Temporal.io - My workflows are cloud ready 📽 Replay Who has never found themselves developing an in-house solution to orchestrate complex business workflows? You start by adding a database to manage the state, then you add queueing to pass the data through your services and you end up developing complex retry functions that never handle all the special cases. Even before integrating their business logic, developers have to solve a number of workflow orchestration problems that make development heavy and sometimes complex to maintain. Can we stop reinventing the wheel? Temporal.io is a workflow engine, derived from Cadence, initially developed at Uber and used in production at Netflix, Stripe or Snapchat. The paradigms brought by temporal.io are simple and allow teams to reduce their "glue-code" to focus on their business code. Write your workflows in the language of your choice thanks to its SDKs available in several languages: JAVA, Go, Typescript, PHP (and soon Python, Ruby, Rust & .NET), the temporal platform takes care of the rest. The objective is to present you temporal.io: how it works, its use cases and its interest for development teams.

Olivier Beautier - The IT's hero's journey 📽 Replay Did you know you were a storyteller? As proof, you are able to predict the next scene in a movie or a series, or even guess who the killer is! This is completely normal, because from our youngest age, we have been rocked by stories, tales, legends, we have unconsciously integrated their mechanics. In this original and interactive talk, we will use the concept of the Hero's Journey to tell a story, directly inspired by your experiences, and show you that you have everything you need to tell great stories yourself.

Behind the scene Many members of OVHcloud were at the DevFest Nantes. It was an opportunity to meet each others in real life! The booth All the team was involved in the booth setup and was present on the booth during the event 👏. The booth was amazing, thanks to @horacio for his wonderful drawings 🤩.

As a DevRel As always being sponsor at this kind of event is a lot of work. The day start early to build the booth and to be present at the opening on the booth. We met a lot of people with exciting discussions. We organized a contest based on the Gabaky game. Many players came to try to win the Switch and at the end, after a memorable final, one of them won the Switch!