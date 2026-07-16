OVHcloud at BreizhCamp 2022

Between Wednesday 29 June and Friday 1 July 2022, Breizh Camp took place, in Rennes, in France. As speakers and sponsor, we are going to tell you how this 10th edition of BreizhCamp went.

Few words about the conference: 800+ attendees

4 keynotes

80 conferences

37 sponsors OVHcloud talks David Aparicio - Security by design 🇫🇷 La sécurité dès la conception du projet Abstract: In 2020, the number of cyberattacks has exploded worldwide. According to a recent report from the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), ANSSI operations in 2020 have increased fourfold, compared to the previous year. The Covid-19 pandemic has multiplied the opportunities for destabilization (cyber attacks) in several sectors, including health: Rouen University Hospital, Narbonne, Montpellier, Dax, Villefranche-sur-Saône, Oloron-Sainte-Marie, Saint-Gaudens … The list of hospitals is getting longer. Moreover, since the RGPD came into force, the protection of personal data as well as the security ‘by design’ become central subjects in our projects. I will present the techniques used and I will also talk about the management’s awareness of these important aspects. Indeed, even being in the internal network of a datacenter, we are not safe from an intrusion. The 0 risk does not exist. ~ Security By Design 101

Benoît Masson - Browser Containers 🇫🇷 Des conteneurs dans mon navigateur Abstract: No whales in this presentation, but a great Firefox extension that only a few people know about: multi-account containers. This enables the built-in browser container feature which restricts data access to navigation tabs from a single container. This allows more privacy, as well as extra features we are going to see in this talk.

Benoît Masson - Go Generics 🇫🇷 Go Generics Abstract: Long-awaited since the language launch and initially not desired by the language maintainers, Go 1.18 has just released the Generics feature. The specification being backwards-compatible, we did not have to wait for version 2! We will see how it works with concrete examples, and how this enhances development with Go. In addition, we will talk about the choices made, and the future trends we can expect for upcoming versions.

Thibaut Rousseau - How I found my home using code 🇫🇷 Comment j'ai trouvé mon appart avec du code Abstract: How to find your dream home in a tight market? My solution was to code my own scrapers! To be the first to know as soon as a new listing that matches my criteria is on the market, I worked on a fullstack project with a small additional constraint: a budget of 0€. We’ll talk about scraping, Node.js, React, Puppeteer, Heroku, Clever Cloud, Gitlab CI, AWS, and even Raspberry Pi!

Stéphane Philippart - Kubernetes operators for any developer 🇫🇷 Les opérateurs Kubernetes à la portée de n'importe quel développeur. Abstract: Developing an operator can be rather impressive. Fortunately, different Frameworks have emerged, including the best known, Operator SDK, allowing an operator to be developed in Go, Helm or Ansible. Before develop an operator, we will see together what is behind the notion of operators within Kubernetes: what they are used for and how they evolve in the Kubernetes ecosystem. Once these basics acquired, we will develop together an operator allowing the management of an Nginx server. Yes but which Framework / language to choose? Go? Helm? And why not Java? I want to offer you all three! We will develop together the same operator in three different ways: with Helm, Golang and even in Java with Quarkus! At the end of this talk, you will have the different elements to know if you need to develop an operator, how to develop it, and choose which language to use according to your knowledge!

Our booth Once again, it was an opportunity to meet many interesting people. The retro-gaming contest, based on the famous "Ghost'n Goblins" game, was again a success. One atendee won the Nintendo Switch with the highest score, congratulations to him!