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Stéphane Philippart

Stéphane Philippart

Contributor

Once a developer, always a developer! Java developer for many years, I have the joy of knowing JDK 1.1, JEE, Struts, ... and now Spring, Quarkus, (core, boot, batch), Angular, Groovy, Golang, ... For more than ten years I was a Software Architect, a job that allowed me to face many problems inherent to the complex information systems in large groups. I also had other lives, notably in automation and delivery with the implementation of CI/CD chains based on Jenkins pipelines. I particularly like sharing and relationships with developers and I became a Developer Relation at OVHcloud. This new adventure allows me to continue to use technologies that I like such as Kubernetes or AI for example but also to continue to learn and discover a lot of new things. All the while keeping in mind one of my main motivations as a Developer Relation: making developers happy. Always sharing, I am the co-creator of the TADx Meetup in Tours, allowing discovery and sharing around different tech topics.

Articles from Stéphane Philippart

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart17/06/2024
How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/05/2024
How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain to create a chatbot

How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain to create a chatbot

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Thierrry Chantier27/05/2024
LLMs streaming with AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

LLMs streaming with AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart25/04/2024
How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart15/04/2024
Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints

Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart10/04/2024
Back from Snowcamp 2024

Back from Snowcamp 2024

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart12/02/2024
OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023

OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart06/10/2023
OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023

OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Horacio Gonzalez, Thierrry Chantier04/05/2023