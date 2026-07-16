LLMs streaming with AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

ℹ️ All the code source used in the blog post is available on our GitHub repository: public-cloud-examples/ai/ai-endpoints/quarkus-langchain4j-streaming ℹ️

First of all, you need to create a Quarkus application with the Quarkus CLI.

bash Copy quarkus create app com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints:quarkus-langchain4j-streaming \ --extension='quarkus-langchain4j-mistral-ai,rest'

ℹ️ For more details on the type of files are created, see the blog post How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j ℹ️

AI Service creation LLM is used remotely via a LangChain4j AI Service. Let’s code our service to create a chat bot.

java Copy package com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints.services; import dev.langchain4j.service.SystemMessage; import dev.langchain4j.service.UserMessage; import io.quarkiverse.langchain4j.RegisterAiService; import io.smallrye.mutiny.Multi; @RegisterAiService public interface ChatBotService { // Scope / context passed to the LLM @SystemMessage("You are a virtual, an AI assistant.") // Prompt (with detailed instructions and variable section) passed to the LLM @UserMessage("Answer as best possible to the following question: {question}. The answer must be in a style of a virtual assistant and add some emojis.") Multi<String> askAQuestion(String question); }

If you want more information about the purpose of SystemMessage and UserMessage you can read the documentation of the Quarkus extension. Then, you have to configure the quarkus-langchain4j extension to use AI Endpoints.

bash Copy ### Global configurations # Base URL for Mistral AI endpoints quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.base-url=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL} # Activate or not the log during the request quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.log-requests=true # Activate or not the log during the response quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.log-responses=true # Delay before raising a timeout exception quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.timeout=60s # No key is needed quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.api-key=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN} # Activate or not the Mistral AI embedding model quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.embedding-model.enabled=false ### Chat model configurations # Activate or not the Mistral AI chat model quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.enabled=true # Chat model name used quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.model-name=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME} # Number of tokens to use quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.max-tokens=1024

ℹ️ To know how to use the OVHcloud AI Endpoints product, please read the blog post: Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints ℹ️

AI chat bot API Now it’s time to test our AI! Let’s develop a small API.

java Copy package com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints; import com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints.services.ChatBotService; import io.smallrye.mutiny.Multi; import jakarta.inject.Inject; import jakarta.ws.rs.POST; import jakarta.ws.rs.Path; @Path("/ovhcloud-ai") public class AIEndpointsResource { // AI Service injection to use it later @Inject ChatBotService chatBotService; // ask resource exposition with POST method @Path("ask") @POST public Multi<String> ask(String question) { // Call the Mistral AI chat model return chatBotService.askAQuestion(question); } }

Call the API with a curl command.

bash Copy curl http://localhost:8080/ovhcloud-ai/ask\?question\=%22Can%20you%20tell%20me%20what%20OVHcloud%20is%20and%20what%20kind%20of%20products%20it%20offers\?%22