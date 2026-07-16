OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023

During October, 2023, the Hacktober Fest is taking place.

What is Hacktober Fest?

Hacktoberfest is DigitalOcean’s annual event that encourages people to contribute to open source throughout October.

It's a way to highlight open source projects with boosting the participation of resolving issues by reward the committers.

You have to fix at list 4 issues merged in the principal branch to be eligible to a lottery to win a prize.

How to contribute with OVHcloud repositories?

First of all, all repositories are in the Github organization named ovh: https://github.com/ovh.

The eligible repositories have the hacktoberfest topic: https://github.com/search?q=topic%3Ahacktoberfest+org%3Aovh+fork%3Atrue&type=repositories

Feel free to pick an issue and start coding!

Please follow the README and CONTRIBUTING guides 😉.

You can ask your questions about the Hacktober Fest at OVHcloud in the dedicated channel in OVHcloud's Discord.

Keep coding!