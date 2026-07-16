Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints

Recently, OVHcloud launch AI Endpoints in its alpha phase.

What's AI Endpoints?

AI Endpoints is a serverless solution providing AI APIs. The platform is designed to be simple and intuitive, enabling developers, even without AI expertise, to easily use pre-trained and optimized AI models.

From today you can use LLM as a Service!

You choose your desired model and do an API call to use it from your application. It's as simple as that.

Very soon, you will be able to use other Generative AIs like Llama 13B or CodeLlama 13B. But that's not all! A full catalog of models awaits you, including Speech to Text, translation and Object Detection.

⚠️ AI Endpoints is in alpha beta ⚠️

How to use AI Endpoints

You can access to the lab page: https://labs.ovhcloud.com/en/ai-endpoints/ or go to the page https://endpoints.ai.cloud.ovh.net/. On this page you find all the available models and how to use them.