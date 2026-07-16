bash Copy 💬: My name is Stéphane. 🤖: Hello Stéphane, how can I assist you today? 💬: What is my name? 🤖: I am not capable of knowing your personal information, including your name, as I don't have the ability to access such data. I'm designed to provide information based on the data I've been programmed with and my primary function is to assist with questions and provide relevant answers.

Not very useful in real life applications. Fortunately, LangChain4j allows us to add memory to our chatbot. In the following code we'll use the AI Services approach to simplify the code and use a memory object to store the chat history. In a real application, we should choose a more robust technology like a database for example. We chose to use Mixtral-8x22b but feel free to use another LLM offered by AI Endpoints. The first thing you need to do is add the dependencies in your pom.xml:

bash Copy <properties> <project.build.sourceEncoding>UTF-8</project.build.sourceEncoding> <maven.compiler.source>21</maven.compiler.source> <maven.compiler.target>21</maven.compiler.target> <maven.compiler.release>21</maven.compiler.release> <langchain4j.version>0.31.0</langchain4j.version> </properties> <dependencies> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-mistral-ai</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <!-- ... --> </dependencies>

Then, create your chatbot with memory as follows:

java Copy package com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints; import org.slf4j.Logger; import org.slf4j.LoggerFactory; import dev.langchain4j.memory.ChatMemory; import dev.langchain4j.memory.chat.MessageWindowChatMemory; import dev.langchain4j.model.mistralai.MistralAiStreamingChatModel; import dev.langchain4j.service.AiServices; import dev.langchain4j.service.TokenStream; public class MemoryStreamingChatbot { private static final Logger _LOG = LoggerFactory.getLogger(MemoryStreamingChatbot.class); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL"); interface Assistant { TokenStream chat(String message); } public static void main(String[] args) { MistralAiStreamingChatModel streamingChatModel = MistralAiStreamingChatModel.builder() .apiKey(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN) .modelName(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME) .baseUrl(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL) .maxTokens(1500) .build(); ChatMemory chatMemory = MessageWindowChatMemory.withMaxMessages(10); Assistant assistant = AiServices.builder(Assistant.class) .streamingChatLanguageModel(streamingChatModel) .chatMemory(chatMemory) .build(); _LOG.info("💬: My name is Stéphane.

"); TokenStream tokenStream = assistant.chat("My name is Stéphane."); _LOG.info("🤖: "); tokenStream .onNext(_LOG::info) .onComplete(token -> { _LOG.info("

💬: What is my name?

"); _LOG.info("🤖: "); assistant.chat("What is my name?") .onNext(_LOG::info) .onError(Throwable::printStackTrace).start(); }) .onError(Throwable::printStackTrace).start(); } }

ℹ️ Note on the environment variables : you can find values on the documentation tab of each model. ℹ️

For example with the model list on April 2025 :

- OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME: Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3

- OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL: https://mistral-7b-instruct-v0-3.endpoints.kepler.ai.cloud.ovh.net/api/openai_compat/v1 You can test your new chatbot with its brand new memory:

bash Copy 💬: My name is Stéphane. 🤖: Hello Stéphane, how can I assist you today? 💬: What is my name? 🤖: Your name is Stéphane.