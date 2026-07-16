How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

Have a look at our previous blog post Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints In the world of generative AI with LLMs, LangChain is one of the most famous Framework used to simplify the LLM use with API call. LangChain’s tools and APIs simplify the process of building LLM-driven applications like chatbots and virtual agents. LangChain is designed to be used with Python language. A similar Java project exists: LangChain4j.

⚠️ Despite the name, the LangChain4j project is not provided by the LangChain team. ⚠️

To make simplify the LangChain4j use, we'll use it with Quarkus and specially the quarkus-langchain4j extension. And, of course, we'll use our AI Endpoints product to access to various LLM models 🤩.

ℹ️ All the code source used in the blog post is available on our GitHub repository: public-cloud-examples ℹ️

Quarkus project creation First of all, you need to create a Quarkus application threw de Quarkus CLI.

bash Copy $ quarkus create app com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints:quarkus-langchain4j \ --extension='quarkus-langchain4j-mistral-ai'

Here is the tree structure after running the previous command:

bash Copy .├── .dockerignore├── .gitignore├── .mvn│ └── wrapper│ ├── .gitignore│ ├── MavenWrapperDownloader.java│ └── maven-wrapper.properties├── README.md├── mvnw├── mvnw.cmd├── pom.xml└── src └── main ├── docker │ ├── Dockerfile.jvm │ ├── Dockerfile.legacy-jar │ ├── Dockerfile.native │ └── Dockerfile.native-micro ├── java └── resources └── application.properties

Have a look to your pom.xml to see the langchain4j-quarkus extension:

bash Copy <!-- ... --> <dependency> <groupId>io.quarkiverse.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>quarkus-langchain4j-mistral-ai</artifactId> <version>0.10.4</version> </dependency> <!-- ... -->

AI Service creation LLM is used remotely via a LangChain4j AI Service. Let's code our service to create a chat bot.

typescript Copy import io.quarkiverse.langchain4j.RegisterAiService; @RegisterAiService public interface ChatBotService { }

You are ready to customize your prompt!

typescript Copy import dev.langchain4j.service.SystemMessage; import dev.langchain4j.service.UserMessage; import io.quarkiverse.langchain4j.RegisterAiService; @RegisterAiService public interface ChatBotService { // Scope / context passed to the LLM @SystemMessage("You are a virtual, an AI assistant.") // Prompt (with detailed instructions and variable section) passed to the LLM @UserMessage("Answer as best possible to the following question: {question}. The answer must be in a style of a virtual assistant and add some emojis to make the answer more fun.") String askAQuestion(String question); }

If you want more information about the purpose of SystemMessage and UserMessage you can read the documentation of the Quarkus extension. Then, you have to configure the quarkus-langchain4j extension to use AI Endpoints.

bash Copy ### Global configurations # Base URL for Mistral AI endpoints quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.base-url=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL} # Activate or not the log during the request quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.log-requests=true # Activate or not the log during the response quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.log-responses=true # Delay before raising a timeout exception quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.timeout=60s # No key is needed quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.api-key=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN} # Activate or not the Mistral AI embedding model quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.embedding-model.enabled=false ### Chat model configurations # Activate or not the Mistral AI chat model quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.enabled=true # Chat model name used quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.model-name=${OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME} # Number of tokens to use quarkus.langchain4j.mistralai.chat-model.max-tokens=1024

ℹ️ To know how to use the OVHcloud AI Endpoints product, please read the previous blog post: Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints ℹ️

ℹ️ Note on the environment variables : you can find values on the documentation tab of each model. ℹ️

For example with the model list on April 2025 :

- OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME: Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3

- OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL: https://mistral-7b-instruct-v0-3.endpoints.kepler.ai.cloud.ovh.net/api/openai_compat/v1 AI chat bot API Now it's time to test our AI! First of all, add the Quarkus rest extension.

bash Copy $ quarkus ext add io.quarkus:quarkus-rest Looking for the newly published extensions in registry.quarkus.io [SUCCESS] ✅ Extension io.quarkus:quarkus-rest has been installed

Let's develop a small API.

python Copy import com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints.services.ChatBotService; import jakarta.inject.Inject; import jakarta.ws.rs.POST; import jakarta.ws.rs.Path; // Endpoint root path @Path("ovhcloud-ai") public class AIEndpointsResource { // AI Service injection to use it later @Inject ChatBotService chatBotService; // ask resource exposition with POST method @Path("ask") @POST public String ask(String question) { // Call the Mistral AI chat model return chatBotService.askAQuestion(question); } }

And now it's time to test the AI chat bot API! To run your API, just use the Quarkus dev mode.

bash Copy $ quarkus dev --/ __ \/ / / / _ | / _ \/ //_/ / / / __/ -/ /_/ / /_/ / __ |/ , _/ ,< / /_/ /\ \ --\___\_\____/_/ |_/_/|_/_/|_|\____/___/ 2024-04-12 08:51:33,515 INFO [io.quarkus] (Quarkus Main Thread) quarkus-langchain4j 1.0.0-SNAPSHOT on JVM (powered by Quarkus 3.9.3) started in 3.163s. Listening on: http://localhost:8080 2024-04-12 08:51:33,517 INFO [io.quarkus] (Quarkus Main Thread) Profile dev activated. Live Coding activated. 2024-04-12 08:51:33,518 INFO [io.quarkus] (Quarkus Main Thread) Installed features: [awt, cdi, langchain4j, langchain4j-mistralai, poi, qute, rest, rest-client, rest-client-jackson, smallrye-context-propagation, vertx] -- Tests paused Press [e] to edit command line args (currently ''), [r] to resume testing, [o] Toggle test output, [:] for the terminal, [h] for more options>

Call the API with a curl command.

bash Copy $ curl --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{"question": "What is OVHcloud?"}' \ http://localhost:8080/ovhcloud-ai/ask Answer: «OVHcloud is a global, integrated cloud hosting platform, offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). » This answer describes OVHcloud as a global integrated cloud hosting platform offering IaaS and PaaS with optimal and secure services. Emojis were added to the response to make it more fun and engaging.