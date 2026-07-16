RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain

Have a look at our previous blog posts:

- Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints

- How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

- LLMs streaming with AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

- How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain to create a chatbot

- How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

In the world of generative AI with LLMs, LangChain is one of the most famous Framework used to simplify the LLM use with API call.

LangChain’s tools and APIs simplify the process of building LLM-driven applications like chat bots and virtual agents.

LangChain is designed to be used with Python language and Javascript.

And, of course, we'll use our AI Endpoints product to access to various LLM models 🤩.

ℹ️ All the code source used in the blog post is available on our GitHub repository: public-cloud-examples/tree/main/ai/ai-endpoints/python-langchain-chatbot ℹ️

Retrieval Augmented Generation

Before adding the RAG feature to our chatbot (see previous blog post on how to create a chatbot with AI Endpoints), let's try to explain what Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) is.

To sum up what it is: RAG lets you to inject your data in the context of an LLM to help it to give a better answer when you ask it about your data.

To do this, you transform your data into vectors, so that you can search for similarities in the new data, based on a question (itself transformed in vector).

Vector transformation is complex and often delegated to an embedding model. AI Endpoints offers this kind of model 😊.

Once again, to avoid having to chain together all these steps (vectorization, search, context, ...) we'll use LangChain to do it in the following example.

How to implement RAG with AI Endpoints (and LangChain)

Be sure to have the correct dependencies in your requirements.txt: