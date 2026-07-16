How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain to create a chatbot

Have a look at our previous blog posts:

- Enhance your applications with AI Endpoints

- How to use AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

- LLMs streaming with AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

In the world of generative AI with LLMs, LangChain is one of the most famous Framework used to simplify the LLM use with API call.

LangChain’s tools and APIs simplify the process of building LLM-driven applications like chat bots and virtual agents.

LangChain is designed to be used with Python language and Javascript.

And, of course, we'll use our AI Endpoints product to access to various LLM models 🤩.

ℹ️ All the code source used in the blog post is available on our GitHub repository: public-cloud-examples/tree/main/ai/ai-endpoints/python-langchain-chatbot ℹ️

Blocking chatbot

Let's start by creating a simple chatbot with LangChain and AI Endpoints.

The first step is to get the necessary dependencies. To do this, create a requirements.txt file: